Market Live: Sensex jumps 400 pts ahead of RBI policy; all sectoral indices in the green

10:07 am Market Update: Benchmark indices remained strong as the Sensex was up 400.97 points or 1.21 percent at 33,420.04 and the Nifty gained 131.30 points or 1.30 percent at 10,259.70.

About 1,731 shares advanced against 292 declining shares on the BSE.

10:04 am Market Outlook: "We believe market is currently in consolidation phase and will look on development on trade tariffs and earning results of Q4 FY18 to take momentum from here. Having said that we believe, markets have strong resistance around current levels and valuation parameters for quality stocks look reasonable," Abhinav Gupta - President, Capital Markets - Share India Securities Ltd said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

9:57 am RBI Policy Expectations: Lakshmi Iyer, CIO- Debt & Head of Products, Kotak Mutual Fund said the upcoming MPC meeting holds significance in terms of the guidance the RBI has to offer. General market view is that of an extended pause. Market would also want to see the MPCs reaction to the recent axe in government borrowing program and its view on the fisc thereof.

Lastly, though our view is that of status quo, it would be interesting to see the MPCs accompanying stance in the light of moderation in CPI domestically and its reaction to the recent global developments.

9:52 am Buzzing: Indian Hotels Company share price rallied as much as 3.7 percent in morning after receiving extraordinary income from Newbury Owner LLC.

The international chain of hotels and resorts informed exchanges on Wednesday that pursuant to the Amendment Agreement entered into with Newbury Owner LLC, the IHMS (USA) LLC has received fees of about USD 6.91 million as an extraordinary income.

The extraordinary income is for modification of certain contractual terms.

9:42 am ICICI Securities falls further:

9:40 am Market Update: Dalal Street is on a strong footing as benchmark indices are up more than 1 percent following positive lead from global stocks and ahead of monetary policy committee meet outcome due later today.

The Sensex was up 353.42 points or 1.07 percent at 33,372.49 and the Nifty gained 116.40 points or 1.15 percent at 10,244.80.

Midcaps outperformed frontliners, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 1.5 percent on strong market breadth. About 8 shares advanced for every share falling on the NSE.

All sectoral indices are in the green, with the Metal, Realty rising more than 2 percent.

9:32 am Plant Approval: Shares of Indoco Remedies added 4.5 percent on accreditation renewal from Japanese regulatory authorities.

The company’s API plant at Patalganga has received accreditation renewal from the Japanese regulatory authorities.

The said accreditation is valid until May 21, 2023.

ICRA has revised the rating from AA- to A+ for the long term borrowing programme of the company.

9:23 am Market Update: Frontline indices extended gains, with the Sensex rising 383.96 points or 1.16 percent to 33,403.03 and the Nifty gaining 124.10 points or 1.23 percent at 10,252.50.

Apollo Tyres rallied 4.5 percent while Balkrishna Industries and MRF gained 3 percent.

The market breadth is very strong as about 8 shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.

9:20 am Buzzing: Smartlink Network Systems share price rallied 14 percent as a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on April 07 to consider the proposal to buy-back the fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 2.

9:18 am Trade Deficit between India and US: The trade deficit between India and the US dropped by almost six per cent in 2017 compared to the previous year, the US Trade Representative (USTR) has said, even as it continued to harp on issues such as market access and high tariffs on several American products being imported into India.

"The US goods trade deficit with India was USD 22.9 billion in 2017, a 5.9 per cent decrease (USD 1.4 billion) over 2016," said the National Trade Estimate 2018 released by the USTR. India is one of the few countries with which US' trade deficit has decreased in the last one year.

9:15 am Market Opening: Benchmark indices bounced back sharply, tracking strong lead from global stocks and ahead of RBI monetary policy outcome.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 345.45 points or 1.05 percent at 33,364.52, and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 112.80 points or 1.11 percent to 10,241.20.

Tata Steel, UPL, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Eicher Motors, Grasim, Adani Power, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, IndusInd Bank, ITC and SBI gained up to 3 percent.

Nifty Midcap index rallied 1.6 percent. Nifty IT was up 1.3 percent and PSU Bank rose 1.6 percent.

Future Consumer, Delta Corp, Edelweiss Financial, Jet Airways, Voltas, Natco Pharma, InterGlobe Aviation, Dilip Buildcon and Bhansali Engineering rallied up to 5 percent.

9:10 am Rupee Trade: The Indian rupee opened higher by 12 paise at 65.03 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close of 65.15.

According to ICICIdirect, the near-month dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at 65.33. The April contract open interest declined 5.99% from the previous day.

The research house expects USD-INR to meet supply resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short in USD-INR.

9:07 am Market Update: Benchmark indices extended rally in pre-opening trade, with the Sensex rising 270.49 points to 33,289.56 and the Nifty gaining 98 points at 10,226.40.

Jain Irrigation and Future Consumer gained more than 3 percent.

9:06 am Technical Recommendations: Moneycontrol spoke to ICICIDirect.com and here’s what they have to recommend:

Eicher Motors: BUY CMP – 28900.00 Target – 32200.00 Stop Loss – 27110.00 Upside – 11% Time Frame 6 months

Indian Hotel: BUY CMP – 136.00 Target – 166.00 Stop Loss – 124.00 Upside – 21% Time Frame 6 months

9:03 am Stocks in news: Adani Enterprises: The company has won an award from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for an infrastructure project in Chhattisgarh.

Natco Pharma: The firm has launched first generic version of oral tablets for multiple scerlosis in India.

Binani Industries: The company has offered to pay Rs 7,229 crore to lenders, creditors of Binani Cement, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The company has begun 330 MW Kishanganga HEP In J&K.

Axis Bank: The central bank has rejected its request for gold & silver import in FY19.

Jet Airways: The airline will buy 75 Boeing 737 Max jets worth up to USD 9.7 billion.

IndusInd Bank ties up with JSW Foundation to support women athletes

Max Financial Services' board meeting on April 9, 2018, to consider and evaluate proposals for raising of funds by way of debt instruments

Kansai Nerolac entered into share purchase agreements (SPAs) to acquire 100% equity stake in Marpol for an aggregate consideration of Rs 36 crore

Bhansali Engineering Polymers board meeting on April 13, 2018, to consider audited financial results and recommendation of dividend to members for FY 17-18

Dilip Buildcon completed highway project and entitled to a maximum bonus of one annuity payment of Rs 177,300,000 for earlier completion.

9:02 am Market Check: Benchmark indices were higher in pre-opening trade, following positive lead from global stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 73.53 points at 33,092.60 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 55.60 points to 10,184.

The SGX Nifty also indicated strong opening for the frontliners, rising 153 points to 10,283 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Tata Motors, SBI, Bank of Baroda, JSW Steel, JSPL, Tata Steel, Bank of India, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank and Vijaya Bank gained up to 3 percent

Wall Street’s three major indexes staged a comeback to close around 1 percent higher on Wednesday as investors turned their focus to earnings and away from a trade conflict between the United States and China that wreaked havoc in earlier trading, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 230.94 points, or 0.96 percent, to close at 24,264.30, the S&P 500 gained 30.24 points, or 1.16 percent, to 2,644.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 100.83 points, or 1.45 percent, to 7,042.11.

Asian shares bounced from two-month lows on Thursday as world equities recovered from a selloff triggered by escalating Sino-US trade tensions, with investors hoping a full-blown trade war between the world’s two biggest economies can be averted, Reuters reported.

Markets in mainland China, and those in Hong Kong and Taiwan are closed on Thursday.