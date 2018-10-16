Market Live: Sensex jumps 300 pts, Nifty reclaims 10,600; Sterlite Tech rises 4%

Live now
Oct 16, 2018 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Sterlite Technologies Rallies
Market Opens:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market Extends Rally
Benchmark indices extended rally with the Sensex rising 300 points, driven by buying across sectors barring pharma.
Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Service and Metal indices gained over a percent each while the Nifty Midcap index, too, rose over a percent.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 312.89 points to 35,177.99 and the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 83.50 points to 10,596.
Sterlite Technologies Rallies on Long Term Contract from Indian Navy:
Sterlite Technologies share price gained more than 4 percent intraday after the company received purchase order for designing, building and managing the Indian Navy’s digital network.
"This Rs 3,500-crore project is a multi-year contract, which will include design, execution, operations and maintenance of the Navy Digital Network," the company said.
The company had in February 2018 announced the award of the advanced purchase order (APO) for this project.
Jefferies Maintains Buy on Indian Energy Exchange
Jefferies has retained its Buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,050, implying potential upside of 25 percent after the company reported double-digit volume growth of 18 percent in Q2FY19.
CERC order has set the tone for stable pricing and Indian Energy Exchange is expected to benefit from volume growth on stable pricing and cost base, the global brokerage house said.
Brokerages Remain Upbeat On Indiabulls Housing Finance Post Q2
JPMorgan, Macquarie, as well as CLSA maintained their rating on Indiabulls Housing Finance post Q2 results and sees 40-60 percent upside from current levels.
Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL) reported a profit of Rs 1,044.1 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal, up 21.2 percent over the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 861.3 crore during July-September quarter of 2017-18.
Reacting to the results, JPMorgan maintained its overweight rating on Indiabulls Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 1600 post Q2 results which translate into an upside of 68 percent from Monday’s closing price of Rs 948.70..
Indiabulls Housing Finance Off Its Opening High
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL) climbed as much as 3 percent in early trade but erased some gains to trade with moderate gains, after the company reported strong results for the second quarter.
IBHFL reported a profit of Rs 1,044.1 crore for the July-September quarter, a 21.2 percent jump from last year.
The company's total revenue for Q2 was Rs 4,255.3 crore, up from Rs 3,452.5 crore in the same quarter last year.
IBHFL also said it closed September 2018 with cash and liquid investments of Rs 21,249.7 crore.
"Home sales, especially in our core segment of mid-income affordable housing have been strong and strengthening by the passing day. We are very well positioned to grow our business by 20 percent plus in the current macro environment," IBHFL managing director Gagan Banga said talking to PTI.
Infosys PAT likely to get a push on higher growth, margin expansion
Infosys' profit for September quarter is likely to get a push on the back of higher growth, margin expansion as well as the absence of one-time loss related to Panaya downgrade, multiple analysts said in their reports.
HPCL Results Date
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation said the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on November 1 to consider the unaudited financial results for the half year & second quarter ended September 30, 2018.
ICICI Bank on Buyers' Radar
The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director & CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from October 15, 2018.
The board had approved the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as an Additional Director and Wholetime Director and Chief Operating Officer of the bank effective from June 19, 2018 which was subsequently approved by RBI on July 31, 2018 and the Shareholders of the bank on September 12, 2018.
The board at its meeting held on October 4, 2018 had approved the appointment of Bakhshi as Managing Director & CEO for a period of five years until October 3, 2023, subject to regulatory and other approvals.
Nifty inches towards 10,600, Sensex up 250 pts
Benchmark indices extended opening gains with the Sensex rising 255.35 points to 35,120.45 and the Nifty inching towards 10,600 levels, up 66 points at 10,578.50.
The market breadth, too, was strong as about four shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.
Hero Moto Q2 preview: Brokerages see fall in profit on slow revenue growth
Brokerage houses expect Hero MotoCorp's profit to de-grow in the range of 5-15 percent year-on-year for the quarter due to weak operational performance and slow revenue growth.
Market Opens: It is a positive start on the Dalal Street with Nifty is trading around 10,550, while Sensex is up 100 points.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 69.48 points or 0.20% at 34934.58, and the Nifty up 20.50 points or 0.20% at 10533.
Share of Infosys is trading higher by 1 percent as company is going to announce its second quarter numbers later today.
Midcap and smallcap are trading with 0.5 percent gain.
Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom and DEN Networks gained 6 percent on a report that Reliance Industries is likely to buy controlling stake in both the companies.
Delta Corp, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Vedanta, Asian Paints are trading higher, while Wipro, Axis Bank, BPCL, Dr Reddy's Lab are on the losing side.
Rupee Opens:The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 73.80 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 73.83.
Market at pre-opening: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening trade with Nifty hovering around 10,550 mark.
The Sensex is up 173.54 points or 0.50% at 35038.64, and the Nifty up 37.90 points or 0.36% at 10550.40.
IndusInd Bank, South Indian Bank, DEN Network, Hathway Cable were among major gainers in the pre-opening trade.
Stocks in the news: Infosys, South Indian Bank, Zee Media, Indiabulls Housing, IFCI
Hero MotoCorp | Infibeam Avenues | Globus Spirits | Infosys | South Indian Bank | Zee Media and Indiabulls Housing are stocks which are in the news today.
Infosys to declare Q2 number today: Infosys' profit for September quarter is likely to get a push on the back of higher growth, margin expansion as well as the absence of one-time loss related to Panaya downgrade, multiple analysts said in their reports.
Motilal Oswal expects India’s second-largest IT services firm to report profit of Rs 4,150 crore, while Emkay Global pegs this figure to be at Rs 4,101 crore. Meanwhile, Axis Securities expects profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,880 crore for the quarter under review.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 9-11%
The Nifty50 is likely to open higher on Tuiesday following positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 40 points higher at 10,512 on Monday.
Dollar Check: The US dollar was on the defensive on Tuesday after weak retail sales data, with the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc benefiting from tensions between the West and Saudi Arabia and amid a standoff on Brexit talks over Britain’s plan to exit the EU, reported Reuters.
The dollar, also sought during times of markets stress, struggled despite weaker equities and broader risk-off sentiment in part as US data overnight suggested consumers were reluctant to spend and as US bond yields paused from recent spikes, it added.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know
Equities may see a mixed start amid lower close on the US markets and rising Asian indices. Higher crude oil prices could also weigh on benchmarks.
Crude Update: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on signs of falling Iran oil exports ahead of US sanctions against Tehran in November, while geopolitical tensions remain over a missing Saudi journalist, reported Reuters
International benchmark Brent crude for December delivery rose 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, to USD 80.87 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up 5 cents at USD 71.83 a barrel.
Asian markets trade higher: Asian stocks bounced modestly on Tuesday, gaining a toe-hold after a week of heavy losses, although increasing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the West fanned geopolitical concerns and capped gains, reported Reuters.
The disappearance earlier this month of a Saudi journalist critical of Riyadh has provoked an international outcry against the oil-rich kingdom.
US President Donald Trump has sent Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi Arabia over the case, potentially straining the relationship between the strategic allies, it added.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate positive start for the broader index in India, a gain of 23 points or 0.22 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,542-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
A morning walk down Dalal Street: Market to take cues from earnings; Infosys, Hero MotoCorp in focus
9 companies will declare their results for the September quarter which include names like Federal Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Mahindra CIE, Shakti Pumps etc. among others.
Wall Street ends lower: US stocks ended lower in a choppy trading session on Monday, dragged down by technology stocks amid lingering worries over interest rates and corporate earnings, reported Reuters.
The benchmark S&P 500 index teetered between positive and negative territory for much of the day but moved definitively lower in the last half-hour of trading. The Dow, which was positive for most of the session, reversed course.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.