Market Live: Sensex jumps 300 pts, Nifty reclaims 10,600; Sterlite Tech rises 4%

Indiabulls Housing Finance Off Its Opening High

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL) climbed as much as 3 percent in early trade but erased some gains to trade with moderate gains, after the company reported strong results for the second quarter.

IBHFL reported a profit of Rs 1,044.1 crore for the July-September quarter, a 21.2 percent jump from last year.

The company's total revenue for Q2 was Rs 4,255.3 crore, up from Rs 3,452.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

IBHFL also said it closed September 2018 with cash and liquid investments of Rs 21,249.7 crore.

"Home sales, especially in our core segment of mid-income affordable housing have been strong and strengthening by the passing day. We are very well positioned to grow our business by 20 percent plus in the current macro environment," IBHFL managing director Gagan Banga said talking to PTI.