Market Live: Sensex jumps 300 pts, Nifty above 10,500; Infosys, TCS gain over 3%

Market Update: Benchmark indices recouped all its previous day's losses as the Sensex rallied 327.47 points or 0.95 percent to 34,672.38, backed by technology and banking & financial stocks.

ITC (up 1.2 percent) and Reliance Industries (0.6 percent) also lent support to the market.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 83 points to 10,513.40 while the Nifty Midcap index continued to trade in the red, down 0.3 percent.