Market Live: Sensex holds morning gains, Nifty trades well above 11,500; pharma gains big

Market Update: Equity benchmarks have held on to their morning gains, with the Sensex rising over 100 points. The Nifty has maintained trading above 11,500-mark as well.

All major sectors are trading in the green, with maximum surge seen among pharmaceuticals, PSU banks and energy names, among others. The Nifty Midcap index is higher around half a percent.

Among stocks, Power Grid, Tata Steel, and UltraTech Cement are the top gainers, while ONGC, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment and Hindalco have lost the most.

The Sensex is up 133.57 points or 0.35% at 38151.88, and the Nifty up 36.20 points or 0.32% at 11513.20. The market breadth is positive as 1,393 shares advanced, against a decline of 729 shares, while 131 shares were unchanged.