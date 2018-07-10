Market Live: Sensex holds 36,000, Nifty well above 10,900; PSU banks, RIL surge

Market Outlook by ICICI Securities: Equity benchmarks extended gains over second consecutive session as the Nifty concluded the session at 10853, up 80 points or 0.75 percent. Broader markets outperformed as the Nifty midcap and small cap rallied 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. Sectorally, all indices ended in green led by bank, metal and pharma stocks.

The price action formed a long bull candle (compared to previous session) with lower shadow, indicating elevated buying demand. The index has registered a decisive close above upper band of last three weeks’ key hurdle of 10850 (on a closing basis), thereby confirming a breakout from bullish Triple Bottom pattern at the major value area of 10550 region. Going ahead, we expect the index to trade with a positive bias and extend the current up move towards 10930. In the coming sessions, the Nifty is likely to open on a positive note. However, any intraday cool off towards 10870 should be used as an incremental buying opportunity, which would assist Nifty to head towards 10930, as it is confluence of:

1. 80 percent retracement of entire decline since February high (11172), placed around 10928

2. Intermediate resistance of May high placed at 10929

We believe, the Nifty has formed a higher base around key value area of 10550, as it is confluence of:

3. the key value area of 10550 that the Nifty managed to hold on three occasions, since June 2018 despite weak global cues

4. 78.6 percent retracement of last leg of rally (10418-10893), at 10520

5. 100 days SMA placed around 10542