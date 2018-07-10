Market Live: Sensex holds 36,000, Nifty well above 10,900; PSU banks, RIL surge

Live now
Jul 10, 2018 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing: Shares of Prakash Industries rose 5 percent as company reported strong numbers in the quarter ended June 2018 (Q1FY19).
The company Q1 net profit jumped 184 percent at Rs 168.7 crore against Rs 59.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Revenue of the company was up 51 percent at Rs 985.4 crore versus Rs 650.5 crore.
The operating profit or EBITDA was up 33 percent at Rs 240.3 crore and margin was up 780 bps at 24.4 percent.
Tata Motors group sales numbers: Tata Motors June group wholesales up 12 percent at 1 lakh units. It global JLR wholesales was at 37,490 units.
At 11:54 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 275.10, up Rs 1.75, or 0.64 percent.
Buzzing: Share price of Steel Strips Wheels added more than 4 percent as company bagged largest exports order from USA.
The company has bagged its largest exports order for truck & trailer aftermarket from USA.
The said order comprises supplies of 1,10,000 truck steel wheels in 5 months from its Chennai plant from next month onwards.
Market Update:#Market Update The market has continued to trade strong on Tuesday morning, with the Sensex rising over 200 points and holding on to 36,000-mark, while the Nifty is well above 10,900-level as well.
The Sensex is up 213.26 points or 0.59% at 36147.98, and the Nifty up 61.90 points or 0.57% at 10914.80. The market breadth is positive as 1514 shares have advanced, against a decline of 623 shares, while 103 shares were unchanged.
Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and Hindalco are the top gainers, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, and HPCL are the top losers.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were higher around a percent ahead of its results which will be declared in the day.
The stock has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,900.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,872.60.
In the quarter ended March 31, TCS reported above company-average growth in all its verticals except BFSI, but CEO Rajesh Gopinathan had said the company was more “optimistic” about the vertical in this financial year.
Analysts will watch for commentary on the demand outlook for calendar 2018 budgets, especially for BFS.
Market Update: The market has extended its gains, with the Sensex gaining over 200 points, while the Nifty is trading well above 10,-00-mark.
The market breadth is positive as 1223 shares advanced, against a decline of 468 shares, while 80 shares were unchanged.
Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, HCL Technologies and UPL are the top gainers, while Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HPCL have lost the most.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Dish TV India added over 1 percent in the opening trade on Tuesday as company reported profit for the quarter ended June 2018 (Q1FY19).
The company's Q1 consolidated net profit was at Rs 27.87 crore against loss of Rs 11.67 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Revenue was at Rs 1,655.6 crore against Rs 738.88 crore.
Buzzing stock Shares of HCL Technologies were trading higher by 4 percent on Tuesday morning as investors reacted to the news of buyback by the firm.
"A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on July 12 to consider a proposal for buy-back of the equity shares of the company," the IT services company said in its filing.
The share buyback was in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 1998, it added.
Last month, its peers Tata Consultancy Services also announced a mega Rs 16,000 crore share buyback while Infosys completed its Rs 13,000-crore share buyback last year.
Market Opens: Equity benchmarks have begun the day on a strong note, with the Sensex conquering 36,000-mark in the opening tick, while the Nifty is just short of 10,900.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 112.11 points at 36046.83, while the Nifty is up 30.80 points at 10883.70. The market breadth is positive as 480 shares advanced, against a decline of 148 shares, while 46 shares are unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with maximum gains visible among PSU banks. IT, pharmaceuticals and energy indices on the Nifty have followed suit. The Nifty Midcap index is also up around half a percent.
ONGC, State Bank of India, and HCL Tech are the top gainers, while TCS, Asian Paints and Bharti Infratel have lost the most.
Market Outlook by ICICI Securities: Equity benchmarks extended gains over second consecutive session as the Nifty concluded the session at 10853, up 80 points or 0.75 percent. Broader markets outperformed as the Nifty midcap and small cap rallied 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. Sectorally, all indices ended in green led by bank, metal and pharma stocks.
The price action formed a long bull candle (compared to previous session) with lower shadow, indicating elevated buying demand. The index has registered a decisive close above upper band of last three weeks’ key hurdle of 10850 (on a closing basis), thereby confirming a breakout from bullish Triple Bottom pattern at the major value area of 10550 region. Going ahead, we expect the index to trade with a positive bias and extend the current up move towards 10930. In the coming sessions, the Nifty is likely to open on a positive note. However, any intraday cool off towards 10870 should be used as an incremental buying opportunity, which would assist Nifty to head towards 10930, as it is confluence of:
1. 80 percent retracement of entire decline since February high (11172), placed around 10928
2. Intermediate resistance of May high placed at 10929
We believe, the Nifty has formed a higher base around key value area of 10550, as it is confluence of:
3. the key value area of 10550 that the Nifty managed to hold on three occasions, since June 2018 despite weak global cues
4. 78.6 percent retracement of last leg of rally (10418-10893), at 10520
5. 100 days SMA placed around 10542
Rupee opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 68.72 per dollar on Tuesday versus 68.72 yesterday.
The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.86 in the previous session. July contract open interest increased 2.40 percent in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.
We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added
Market pre-opening: Pre-opening trades indicate a positive start to the Sensex and Nifty. The Sensex is hovering near 36,000-mark, while the Nifty is well above 10,900-mark.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 23.39 points or 0.07% at 35958.11, and the Nifty up 94.90 points or 0.87% at 10947.80.
Stocks in the news: HCL Technologies, TCS, IndusInd Bank, Dish TV, SRF, Capital First
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Results Today: TCS, IndusInd Bank, Prakash Industries, Kore Foods Ex-Split: Otco International - Rs 10 to Rs 2 Ex-Bonus: City Union
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street on Moneycontrol. Stay tuned to this live blog to get all the updates, news and views from the market in India and around the world.