Market Live: Sensex holds 36,000-mark, Nifty well above 10,900; HCL Tech, RIL gain

Buzzing stock: Shares of Petronet LNG gained over 1.5 percent intraday on Tuesday as Deutsche Bank maintained a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 310.

The global financial services firm said that it is confident that there is limited threat of competition for Dahej terminal. It also observed that regas margins at this plant are lowest due to capex costs.

Going forward, it expects demand growth from industrial sector as recovery in this space picks up speed.