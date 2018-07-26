Market Live: Sensex hits 37,000 for first time, Nifty hits a fresh record high

Market opens: Benchmark indices have made a flat start on Thursday morning, with the Sensex hitting a fresh record high, but the Nifty is still a few points away from the fresh record high.

The Sensex is up 43.42 points or 0.12% at 36901.65, while the Nifty is up 9.50 points or 0.09% at 11141.50. The market breadth is positive as 313 shares advanced, against a decline of 131 shares, while 37 shares are unchanged.

Among sectoral indices, PSU banks, FMCG, infra and auto names are trading strong, while weakness is visible in the pharmaceuticals space. The Nifty Midcap index is up over 0.10 percent.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro are up over 1.5 percent after its June quarter numbers, while SBI and Bharti Airtel are trading higher. Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Infratel and Tech Mahindra have lost the most.

In case of global markets, Asian stocks edged higher on Thursday, taking comfort from gains on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work toward eliminating trade barriers on industrial goods, Reuters reported.

In a news conference following a meeting between the two leaders on Wednesday, Trump said he and Juncker had agreed to work to lower industrial tariffs on both sides and to increase European imports of liquefied natural gas and soybeans from the United States, among other measures.

The meeting helped to extend a rally in global stocks into its fourth day, as investors took heart from a rare piece of good news amid global concerns over trade.

Meanwhile, US markets closed sharply higher after President Donald Trump managed to get concessions from the European Union to avoid a trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.16 points to close at 25,414.10 after falling more than 100 points earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.2 percent to an all-time high of 7,932.24.