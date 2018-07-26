Market Live: Sensex hits 37,000 for first time, Nifty hits a fresh record high

Live now
Jul 26, 2018 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
L&T gains:
Fresh milestones for Sensex, Nifty:
Market opens:
Market at pre-open:
L&T gains: Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 2 percent in the opening trade on Thursday on the back of robust numbers declared by the company in the quarter ended June 2018 (Q1FY19).
The company posted a 13.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,213 crore, beating analyst estimates driven by order inflow
growth in infrastructure, heavy engineering and hydrocarbon segments.
Profit for the same period last year was Rs 1,065.54 crore. The Q1FY19 profit was aided by one-off gain of Rs 355 crore from divestment of Kattupalli port to Adani group.
Fresh milestones for Sensex, Nifty: Drumrolls are out on D-Street as benchmark indices have hit fresh records on Thursday morning. The Sensex has managed to scale past 37,000 for the first time, while the Nifty has managed to hit a fresh record high, surpassing 11,171 mark.
Market opens: Benchmark indices have made a flat start on Thursday morning, with the Sensex hitting a fresh record high, but the Nifty is still a few points away from the fresh record high.
The Sensex is up 43.42 points or 0.12% at 36901.65, while the Nifty is up 9.50 points or 0.09% at 11141.50. The market breadth is positive as 313 shares advanced, against a decline of 131 shares, while 37 shares are unchanged.
Among sectoral indices, PSU banks, FMCG, infra and auto names are trading strong, while weakness is visible in the pharmaceuticals space. The Nifty Midcap index is up over 0.10 percent.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro are up over 1.5 percent after its June quarter numbers, while SBI and Bharti Airtel are trading higher. Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Infratel and Tech Mahindra have lost the most.
In case of global markets, Asian stocks edged higher on Thursday, taking comfort from gains on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work toward eliminating trade barriers on industrial goods, Reuters reported.
In a news conference following a meeting between the two leaders on Wednesday, Trump said he and Juncker had agreed to work to lower industrial tariffs on both sides and to increase European imports of liquefied natural gas and soybeans from the United States, among other measures.
The meeting helped to extend a rally in global stocks into its fourth day, as investors took heart from a rare piece of good news amid global concerns over trade.
Meanwhile, US markets closed sharply higher after President Donald Trump managed to get concessions from the European Union to avoid a trade war.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.16 points to close at 25,414.10 after falling more than 100 points earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.2 percent to an all-time high of 7,932.24.
US regulator intensifies probe into ICICI Bank: Report
US markets regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stepped up its investigation into alleged wrongdoings at the ICICI Bank, according to a report by Mint.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are set to open higher as per the pre-opening rates.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 81.36 points or 0.22% at 36939.59, and the Nifty down 4.60 points or 0.04% at 11127.40.
Stocks in the news: ITC, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, PNB, JSW Steel, Amtek Auto
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Results on Thursday: Bharti Airtel, Biocon, Dr Reddy's Labs, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, CESC, Ajmera Realty, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Bayer Cropscience,
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know
Positive cues in global markets, along with upbeat trends on the SGX Nifty could spill over to the markets in India on Thursday morning.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Track this space for all the news, views and updates from the market.