Market Live: Sensex gripped by volatility; Moody's cut 2018 GDP growth forecast

Live now
May 30, 2018 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Marke Update: The market remains under pressure amid political turmoil in euro zone's third-largest economy Italy. The cut in India's 2018 GDP growth forecast by Moody's also weighed.
HDFC, ICICI Bank, ITC, L&T and Infosys are pulling the market lower while the buying in HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries capped losses.
The rupee gains past 67.50 against the US dollar, up 37 paise on sustained bouts of dollar-selling from banks and exporters.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 97.22 points at 34,852.02 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 32.10 points to 10,601.20.
Earnings: Alkem Laboratories' March quarter consolidated profit fell sharply by 51.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 66.3 crore, impacted by weak operational performance and tax expenses.
Profit in corresponding quarter of last fiscal stood at Rs 137 crore, the company said.
Consolidated revenue from operations increased 20.9 percent to Rs 1,513.2 crore compared to Rs 1,251.4 crore in March quarter 2017.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) slipped 23.8 percent to Rs 113.7 crore and margin contracted 440 basis points to 7.5 percent compared to same period last fiscal.
GDP Forecast: The credit rating agency Moody's on Wednesday slashed India's GDP growth forecast for 2018 from 7.5 percent to 7.3 percent.
The government will announce GDP data for the quarter ended March on Thursday at 05:30 PM. The Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Monday it was expected that annual growth was between 7.3 and 7.5 percent in the March quarter.
India’s GDP grew by 7.2 percent in the third quarter which put helped the country to reclaim the tag of the fastest growing economy from China. China grew 6.8 percent in the quarter, the data showed.
AirAsia in focus: AirAsia Group Bhd shares plunged after federal police in India filed a case against the airline accusing it of corruption - a probe that threatens to delay its India unit's IPO plans and international expansion.
The case, also filed against Chief Executive Tony Fernandes and unit AirAsia India, is a fresh blow to the airline's embattled leader, who has been under fire for supporting Malaysia's former prime minister and is being investigated over the cancellation of flights during the general election period.
India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) accused the airline, some of its employees and third parties of violating foreign direct investment rules while obtaining its licence to fly, and of bribing government officials in an attempt to get regulations relaxed to allow AirAsia India to fly international routes, reports Reuters.
Market Update: The past one hour has seen volatile moves on the market, with the Sensex trading over 100 points lower. The Nifty is trading below 10,600-mark. Selling pressure is visible in pharmaceutical names, dragged by losses in Glenmark, Aurobindo Pharma and Cipla, among others. Midcaps, meanwhile, are trading in the red, at par with benchmarks. M&M and Coal India are the top gainers, while ICICI Bank, Tata Motors and HPCL have lost the most.
Earnings: Marksans Pharma has reported profit in the quarter ended March 2018. The company's Q4 net profit was at Rs 4.3 crore against loss of Rs 2.4 crore in a year ago period.
Revenue of the company was up 61 percent at Rs 87 crore versus Rs 54 crore.
EBITDA or the operating profit was at Rs 10.7 crore and margin was up at 12.3 percent.
Market Update: Equity benchmarks have erased all of its losses and is currently trading flat. The Street could be keeping in mind positive trends in Dow Jones Futures, which is trading almost 100 points higher, following the sharp fall seen by the cash market there on Tuesday. European markets, meanwhile, were trading mixed amid a political crisis in Italy. Back home, the rupee has recovered around 40 paise from the day’s low points. Reliance Communications continued its uptrend from Tuesday as shares soared up to 15 percent intraday and is now up 11 percent. Investors continued to be betting on the company’s settlement plan for Reliance Infratel.
Results: Ganesh Benzoplast has reported massive 18-fold rise year-on-year in its March quarter profit at Rs 58.2 crore, backed by one-time gain and operational income.
Profit in corresponding period last fiscal was at Rs 3.2 crore.
The company said exceptional income of Rs 51.25 crore is on account of effect of write back as per the sanctioned DRS of the company.
Revenue from operations in Q4 grew by 53.1 percent to Rs 47.8 crore compared to Rs 31.2 crore in same period last fiscal.
Singed by market volatility? UTI AMC sees value in these 3 sectors
Given the market volatility, V Srivatsa, Executive Vice President & Fund Manager, UTI Asset Management Company, recommends investors to invest in dynamic category funds.
Market Update: Benchmark indices recouped all morning losses, with the 30-share BSE Sensex rising 21.89 points to 34,971.13 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gaining 2.20 points at 10,635.50.
HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries and SBI are top contributors to Nifty's gains.
ICICI Bank, ITC, HDFC and L&T are off the day's lows.
Results Reaction: Marksans Pharma share price gained 3 percent after the company posted profit at Rs 4.3 crore for March quarter against loss of Rs 2.4 crore in same period last year.
Revenue from operations grew by 61 percent to Rs 87 crore while EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped sharply to Rs 10.7 crore and margin expanded to 12.3 percent from 1.4 percent YoY.
Earnings: Pharma company Indoco Remedies has reported a 14.3 percent growth year-on-year in profit at Rs 20.5 crore for March quarter, driven by operational performance.
Profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 17.9 crore.
Revenue from operations fell 2.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 259 crore while EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 82.6 percent to Rs 38.7 crore and margin expanded 690 basis points to 14.9 percent in Q4.
Don't ignore these 5 rural consumption bets that could return 12-33% in the medium term
Factors fuelling rural growth in FY18 are a normal monsoon, low base effect, increase in MSP, an increase in rural allocation in recent budgets.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are off the day's low, tracking positive trade in Dow Jones futures which indicating rebound in US markets after yesterday's sharp fall.
The Nifty clawed back above 10,600 levels while the Sensex is down more than 50 points. Bank index also cut down losses to trade flat.
The rupee recovered further, rising 32 paise to 67.55 against the US dollar on sustained bouts of dollar-selling from banks and exporters.
Manpasand Beverages continues to be in lower circuit: Manpasand Beverages continued its sharp downfall for the third consecutive day as investors could have chosen to be cautious of its auditor’s abrupt exit ahead of Board meeting.
The company’s shares clocked 20 percent lower circuit for the past two days as its auditor, Deloitte India, quit during the weekend. Further, what fuelled the downfall is the firm cancelling its Board meeting, which was scheduled on May 30, 2018.
On Monday evening, the company issued a statement to the exchanges, assuring investors that the situation involving Deloitte was ‘unfortunate’ but the decision was taken keeping in mind shareholders’ interest.
“Everything related to financial results announcement and the timing of this event is purely coincidental and has no direct correlation. The board meeting has been postponed and the new date will be announced shortly,” the company said in a filing to the exchanges. “This is just a minor hiccup and doesn't represent any long term business impact.”
Fortis in focus: The healthcare company informed exchanges that the board meeting scheduled today to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2018 stands deferred to June 11, 2018.
The same is as a result of ongoing deliberations of the conclusions arising from the internal investigation, it said.
Rupee Update: The rupee recovered from its initial losses to trade higher by 29 paise at 67.58 against the greenback afternoon following sustained bouts of dollar-selling from banks and exporters despite lower equities.
Sebi seeks info from Jet Airways following complaint: Markets regulator Sebi has sought information from Jet Airways following a complaint of alleged fraudulent practices.
In a filing to the stock exchanges, the airline said last month the regulator sought views of the statutory auditors and the audit committee on certain allegations.
However, the carrier did not elaborate on the complaint.
The disclosure came in response to a clarification sought by the BSE on reports about alleged fraudulent practices by Jet Airways promoter Naresh Goyal and fall in its share prices.
Referring to the reports, the airline said similar allegations had earlier been communicated to it by Sebi in June 2016, based on a complaint received by the regulator, reports PTI.
Earnings Reaction: Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) gained nearly 2 percent intraday as company has reported more than double growth in March quarter profit at Rs 457.2 crore, driven by strong operational income.
Profit in the same quarter last fiscal stood at Rs 215.5 crore, the company said in its filing.
Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 3.7 percent to Rs 10,144 crore compared to Rs 9,779.5 crore in corresponding period last year.
BHEL said the outstanding orderbook stood at Rs 1.18 lakh crore at the end of March 2018, the highest in last five years.
The state-run company has booked orders worth Rs 40,932 crore in FY18, which grew by 74 percent compared to FY17,
Market Update: The market continued to trade lower on worries over Eurozone break-up risk due to political turmoil in Italy.
Mahindra & Mahindra gained 2 percent as global brokerage firm Credit Suisse maintains Outperform rating on the stock with increased target price to Rs 1,030 from Rs 970.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 142.34 points to 34,806.90 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 48.70 points to 10,584.60. About six shares declined for every five share rising on the BSE.
All sectoral indices are in the red, falling up to 0.8 percent.
DBS Macro Strategy:
Early week's respite to the Indian 10-year bond yields is unlikely to sustain as global risk aversion resurfaces and markets factor in political troubles in the Eurozone. This is likely to overshadow the relief from lower Brent prices, early monsoon onset and sharp decline in USTs (safe haven flows). Indian short-term rates are also elevated due to the ongoing domestic liquidity squeeze, notwithstanding a steady policy rate.
In all, India’s yield curve is likely to stay underpinned by domestic and exogenous drivers - 10-year yields are likely to inch towards the year's high of 7.9% before 8 percent, not helped by weak appetite for bonds from the dominant player – public sector banks, just as FPIs trim their holdings. 2Ys have surged from below 7% last month to nearly 7.6% in May (generic quote), with 7.7% marking our next target. On the supply end, Rs 15,000 crore T-bills will be auctioned today, and Rs 12,000 crore bonds on Friday.
Acquisition: Infosys has completed the acquisition of Wongdoody, a US-based, full-service creative and consumer insights agency.
Wongdoody, an award-winning creative agency with studios in Seattle and Los Angeles, brings to Infosys globally recognized creative talent and deep marketing and brand engagement expertise.
Through this acquisition, Infosys enhances its digital experience services ecosystem with services ranging from strategy, design and user experience, to creative and digital marketing across the customer experience value chain.
Infosys has concluded the acquisition for a consideration up to $75,040,000 including conditional deferred consideration and employee retention amounts.
Earnings Reaction: Battery manufacturer Eveready Industries India share price hit fresh 52-week low of Rs 225, falling more than 12 percent intraday on Wednesday after the company posted loss of Rs 16 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.
Profit in the corresponding period of last fiscal stood at Rs 10.4 crore.
Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 15 percent year-on-year to Rs 350 crore, but at operational front, it posted EBITDA loss of Rs 3.88 crore in Q4FY18 against profit of Rs 17.6 crore in same period last fiscal.
Higher employee cost (up 18 percent YoY and advertising expenses (up 66 percent) hit profitability. Gross margin dipped by 200 basis points YoY during the quarter.
Karur Vysya Bank - small but getting smarter with end of asset quality woes near
While Q1 FY19 is likely to be another soft quarter for KVB, we are building in a revival in the second half of FY19.
Market Update: The market remained under pressure, tracking correction in global peers on worries over Eurozone break-up risk due to political turmoil in Italy.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 161.53 points to 34,787.71 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 56.20 points to 10,577.10 while all sectoral indices are in the red.
CLARIFICATION: Prices of petrol and diesel have been cut by 1 paise and not 59 paise as mentioned earlier. Indian Oil (IOC) had published the wrong prices of the commodity earlier today.
Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here's what is happening
Recent developments in Italy have led to nervousness in European and global markets. President Mattarella has appointed a stop-gap Prime Minister before re-election in July.