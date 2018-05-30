Market Live: Sensex gripped by volatility; Moody's cut 2018 GDP growth forecast

Marke Update: The market remains under pressure amid political turmoil in euro zone's third-largest economy Italy. The cut in India's 2018 GDP growth forecast by Moody's also weighed.

HDFC, ICICI Bank, ITC, L&T and Infosys are pulling the market lower while the buying in HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries capped losses.

The rupee gains past 67.50 against the US dollar, up 37 paise on sustained bouts of dollar-selling from banks and exporters.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 97.22 points at 34,852.02 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 32.10 points to 10,601.20.