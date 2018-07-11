Market Live: Sensex gives up some gains, Nifty trades around 10,950-mark; SBI falls 1%

Gammon Infra terminates concession agreement: Shares of Gammon Infrastructure Projects has locked at 5 percent lower circuit on termination of contract with APRDC.

The company's unlisted subsidiary Rajahmundry Godavari Bridge has terminated the concession agreement with (APRDC) Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation for project of bridge across Godavari river.

"It has served a notice of termination of the concession agreement in respect of its project for design, construction, finance, operation and maintenance of a 4.15 kms long four-lane major bridge across river Godavari along with 10.34 kms of total approach roads on either side of the bridge in the state of Andhra Pradesh on BOT basis on account of several breaches of the said concession agreement by APRDC, company said in release.

The project is operational since November, 2015 and has contributed Rs 57.89 crore to the consolidated revenue of the company for financial year 2017-18.