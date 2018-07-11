Market Live: Sensex gives up some gains, Nifty trades around 10,950-mark; SBI falls 1%

Live now
Jul 11, 2018 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gammon Infra terminates concession agreement: Shares of Gammon Infrastructure Projects has locked at 5 percent lower circuit on termination of contract with APRDC.
The company's unlisted subsidiary Rajahmundry Godavari Bridge has terminated the concession agreement with (APRDC) Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation for project of bridge across Godavari river.
"It has served a notice of termination of the concession agreement in respect of its project for design, construction, finance, operation and maintenance of a 4.15 kms long four-lane major bridge across river Godavari along with 10.34 kms of total approach roads on either side of the bridge in the state of Andhra Pradesh on BOT basis on account of several breaches of the said concession agreement by APRDC, company said in release.
The project is operational since November, 2015 and has contributed Rs 57.89 crore to the consolidated revenue of the company for financial year 2017-18.
Buzzing: Shares of ASM Technologies gained 3.3 percent as company signed agreement for investment in RV Forms.
The company has signed the LLP agreement and related documents pertaining to the investment of 70 percent in RV Forms & Gears LLP, a Chennai based firm.
Shares of PNB Housing Finance were up by 5.92 percent after a Mint report stated that Punjab National Bank and Carlyle Group are in the process of selling a minimum of 51 percent of their stake in the company valued at Rs 6500 crore.
Carlyle Group had earlier bought a 32.36 percent stake in the mortgage lender in 2015.
The company in a statement to the exchanges stated, "We hereby inform you regarding joint communication received today from Punjab National Bank and Quality Investment Holdings (Carlyle Group) regarding sale of minimum 51 percent stake in PNB Housing Finance Ltd to the potential acquirers. As on date, Punjab National Bank owns 32.79 percent and Quality Investment Holdings owns 32.36 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company."
Shares of Shalimar Paints surged 10.5 percent intraday Wednesday as company approved rights issue worth Rs 240 crore.
The board of directors at its meeting held on July 10 considered and approved the draft letter of offer of the company and related documents in respect of the proposed rights issue not exceeding an amount of Rs 240 crore.
IDBI Capital The index represents 50 companies selected from the universe of NIFTY 100 based on free-float market capitalisation and liquid companies having average impact cost of 0.50 percent or less for 90 percent of the observations for a basket size of Rs 10 crore.
Buzzing stock: State Bank of India’s shares were trading almost 1.5 percent lower on Wednesday morning on a report of fraud at the lender worth Rs 136 crore.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 263.45 and an intraday low of Rs 259.60.
The CBI has registered three separate cases of banking fraud against three Mumbai-based companies for an alleged banking fraud that caused a cumulative loss of over Rs 136 crore to State Bank of India, officials said.
Market Update Benchmark indices have continued to trade flat in the first hour of trade, with the Nifty hovering around 10,950.
The Sensex is up 10.50 points or 0.03% at 36250.12, while the Nifty is up 2.40 points or 0.02% at 10949.70. The market breadth is narrow as 901 shares have advanced, against a decline of 836 shares, while 91 shares are unchanged.
TCS, Bajaj Auto, and Bharti Infratel are the top gainers, while Vedanta, Coal India, and Hindalco have lost the most.
Tata Consultancy Services, the country's largest software services exporter, kicked off June quarter earnings season on a strong note with the profit growing 6.3 percent and revenue 6.8 percent sequentially, backed by recovery in banking vertical and maintaining momentum in industry verticals.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Axis Bank gained around a percent in the morning trade on Wednesday as investors cheered the news of possible successors to existing MD Shikha Sharma.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 537.50 and an intraday low of Rs 531.00.
The board of the private sector lender has recommended names of three candidates for the position of MD & CEO, the bank said in a release to the exchanges.
The names have been recommended in order of preference for approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the release said.
The relative strength index (RSI) has also crossed its previous highs and has moved above the 60-levels, affirming bullishness building up in the markets.
Buzzing stock: Share price of Kridhan Infra rose 7 percent in the opening trade on Wednesday as it won an order worth Rs 74.2 crore. The company's associate company Vijay Nirman Company (VNC) has won new orders worth Rs 74.2 crore, which includes construction work at IGI Airport, Delhi. These are to be completed within 5-7 months.
Market Opens Equity benchmarks have begun the day on a flat note, with the Nifty trading just below 10,950-mark. The Sensex has held on to 36,200-mark on Wednesday morning.
The Sensex is higher by 23.84 points or 0.07% at 36263.46, while the Nifty is down 4.00 points or 0.04% at 10943.30. The market breadth is narrow as 235 shares have advanced, against a decline of 222 shares, while 52 shares are unchanged.
Among sectoral indices information technology (IT) stocks are standing out, gaining over 1 percent on the Nifty. This is led by gains in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and the rally has spilled over to other IT stocks as well. Weakness is visible among metals and PSU banks, among others. Midcaps are trading just around one-tenth of a percent lower.
Rupee opens The Indian rupee opened flat at 68.82 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 68.83.
The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.98 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 1.31% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.
We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.
Markets at pre-open Pre-opening rates indicate a positive start to the market on Wednesday. The Nifty managed to reclaim 11,000-mark in the pre-opening trade, but is off those high points.
At 09:00 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 111.43 points or 0.31% at 36351.05, and the Nifty up 65.50 points or 0.60% at 11012.80.
Axis Bank names 3 candidates as potential successors to Shikha Sharma: The board of Axis Bank has recommended names of three candidates for the position of MD & CEO, the bank said in a release to the exchanges. The names have been recommended in order of preference for approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the release said. The candidate, as approved by the RBI, will succeed Shikha Sharma, whose term as the MD & CEO is due to expire on December 31, 2018.
TCS | Axis Bank | KEC International | IDBI Bank | HFCL | ASM Technologies | Kridhan Infra | Gammon Infra | Shalimar Paints | PNB Housing Finance | JVL Agro Industries | KIC Metaliks | Minda Industries and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
Bulls maintained their power at Dalal Street for third consecutive session on Tuesday as the Nifty50 after a strong breakout above 10,900 levels in morning extended rally in later part of the session to reclaim 10,956.90 levels intraday.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all news and updates from the market.