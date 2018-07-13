Market Live: Sensex gives up most gains, Nifty holds 11,000; IT stocks cool off

Multiplex stocks take a hit:Share price of PVR, Mukta Arts and Inox Leisure fell 8-14 percent intraday on Friday as multiplexes in Maharashtra are soon to be allowed to allow people to carry their own food items inside halls.

While speaking in State Legislative Council, Maharashtra Minister said the people can carry their own food items in multiplexes, reports CNN-News18. "We will act against multiplexes if they don’t allow people to carry their own food."

This is expected to be effective from the day of August 2018.

Foods and beverages segment is generally a high margin business for multiplexes and that contributes 35-40 percent to industry EBITDA.