Market Live: Sensex gives up most gains, Nifty around 11,550; L&T announces Rs 9,000-cr buyback

Aug 23, 2018 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Xiaomi's first results after IPO soothe investors as revenue jumps
Xiaomi, which toppled Samsung Electronics as the top smartphone seller in price-conscious India earlier this year, said on Wednesday in its first results as a public company that revenue from overseas markets for the quarter ended June 30 more than doubled from the year ago period.
L&T announces buyback: Larsen & Toubro on Thursday approved a buyback proposal of 6 crore shares, amounting to Rs 9,000 crore, at a price of Rs 1,500 apiece. This is a premium of 13.45 percent as of Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 1,322.15.
The number of shares make up for 4.9 percent of total paid up equity share capital.
“The buyback is proposed to be made from the shareholders of the Company on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route using the stock exchange mechanism in accordance with the provisions contained in the Regulations and the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder,” the company said in a filing to the exchanges.
Market Update: Equity benchmarks have given up most of their gains, with the Nifty trading just above 11,550-mark. The Sensex is trading almost flat.
At 11:52 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 25.97 points or 0.07% at 38311.72, and the Nifty up 1.50 points or 0.01% at 11572.40. The market breadth is negative as 1,092 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,281 shares, while 139 shares were unchanged.
Among stocks, banking names have further extended their fall, with the Bank Nifty trading almost a percent lower. Pharma, IT and FMCG are the top gainers. Midcaps, meanwhile, are trading in the red.
Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, and Dr Reddy’s Labs are the top gainers, while Tata Motors, Vedanta and IOC have lost the most.
IT & pharma sectors are also seeing an upmove, considering reasonable valuations and factors such as rupee depreciation, which could turn favorable for such segments.
Today's planetary position: Moon will be transiting in Capticorn. Jupiter in Taurus. Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Ketu and Mars in Capricorn. Lord Rahu, Sun and Mercury in Cancer.
Strides Pharma Science gets USFDA nod: Shares of Strides Pharma Science gained 5 percent as company received acceptance from USFDA for two key ANDAs under newly introduced Competitive Generic Therapy.
The company's step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Singapore, received ANDA acceptable for filing correspondence from the USFDA for two key ANDAs that met the prioritization factors as a potential First Generic with a 10-month GDUFA II review goal date.
As per IQVIA MAT data, the US market for these products cumulatively is USD 550 million.
If Strides is the first approved applicant with such competitive generic therapies, these products could be eligible for a potential 180-day CGT exclusivity, which functions in a similar manner to the Patent Challenge exclusivity for ANDAs.
Buzzing: Share price of ITI added 12 percent as company received letter of intent (LoI) worth of Rs 2,658 crore.
The company received letter of intent from Maharashtra State Government for execution of project for value of Rs 2,658 crore for two packages.
The company has participated in MahaNet-I project in Maharashtra along with consortium partners Aksentt and Karvy Data Management Services, for selection project implementation agency.
The sharp up move in the last three sessions from the support area has seen the index almost testing their embarked target of 11,600.
The northward journey that started in July, following sideways movement in the April-June quarter (after a correction in February and March) continued in August, helping benchmark indices scale fresh highs.
Microfinance firm CreditAccess Grameen share price started off the first trading session on a weak note, opening with 7 percent discount at Rs 393 against issue price of Rs 422.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Navneet Education rose 2.4 percent intraday Thursday as company board approved the buyback of its equity shares.
The company board at its meeting held on August 20 approved buyback up to 46.87 lakh fully paid up equity shares of company at price of Rs 160 per share, aggregating to Rs 75 crore.
The buyback size is 9.29 percent fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the standalone audited balance sheet and 9.99 percent as per consolidated audited balance sheet of the company as on March 31, 2018.
The offer would be on proportionate basis through tender offer.
Market Update: After seeing fresh highs in the opening minutes, equities are off their high points, with the Nifty hovering around 11,600. The Sensex is up almost 100 points. Among sectors, pharmaceuticals are leading the charts, while FMCG is also trading strong.
Some pressure is visible among banking names as well as automobiles and metals. The midcap index is trading flat. Shares of Mahanagar Gas are down 6 percent on the back of a huge block deal sale to the tune of Rs 1,300 crore.
At 09:46 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 66.15 points or 0.17% at 38351.90, while the Nifty is up 16.00 points or 0.14% at 11586.90. The market breadth is narrow as 1,034 shares advanced, against a decline of 766 shares, while 105 shares were unchanged.
Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment amid a week-long holiday.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Mahanagar Gas slipped more than 5 percent in the opening trade on Thursday as company's promoter sold some stake through block deal.
BG Asia Pacific Holding, the foreign promoter of the company sold 15.6 percent stake in the company through a block deal on Thursday. The deal value has come in at Rs 1,334 crore.
After this block deal, BG Asia Pacific's shareholding in the company will be reduced to 10 percent from 24 percent earlier. The TV channel reported that the residual 10 percent stake has a lock-in period up to June 29, 2019.
Market Opens: It’s another record high start for the market on this Thursday morning, with the Nifty hitting 11,600 for the first time, while the Sensex hit 38,400 in the opening minutes.
At 09:15 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 114.88 points or 0.30% at 38400.63, while the Nifty is up 30.10 points or 0.26% at 11601.00. The market breadth is positive as 471 shares advanced, against a decline of 160 shares, while 49 shares were unchanged.
Among sectoral gainers, pharmaceuticals lead the way, up almost a percent, while IT and FMCG are the other top gainers. Banks, on the other hand, are trading lower. The midcaps space is trading marginally higher.
HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, and Lupin are the top gainers, while ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, and Vedanta are the top losers.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 21 paise at 70.02 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 69.81.
Rupee consolidated in a narrow range for the fourth successive session following a relief rally in most of the Asian currencies. Rupee in the Asian pack has been one of the weakest currencies in this year and broad strength in the dollar is keeping gains capped for the currency, said Motilal Oswal.
Fall in the rupee has been on back of external factors as the domestic fundamentals remained unchanged. Rupee experienced a relief rally after comments from the US President, who said that he was "not thrilled" with the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.70 and 70.05 and 70.20, it added.
Market at pre-open: Pre-opening rates indicate marginally higher opening for the market with Nifty trading above 11,600 and Sensex trading above 38,300.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 32.61 points 38,318.36, and the Nifty up 34.40 points at 11,605.30.
L&T up over 3 percent ahead of AGM for buyback. Dabur, TCS are some of the gainers, while RIL is trading lower.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 8 points or 0.07 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,636- level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Here are the stocks that are in news today: CreditAccess Grameen shares to list on Thursday Lupin receives tentative FDA approval for generic Nudovra Tablets Suven Life Sciences secures product
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all the news, views and analysis from the markets in India and abroad.