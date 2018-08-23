Market Live: Sensex gives up most gains, Nifty around 11,550; L&T announces Rs 9,000-cr buyback

L&T announces buyback: Larsen & Toubro on Thursday approved a buyback proposal of 6 crore shares, amounting to Rs 9,000 crore, at a price of Rs 1,500 apiece. This is a premium of 13.45 percent as of Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 1,322.15.

The number of shares make up for 4.9 percent of total paid up equity share capital.

“The buyback is proposed to be made from the shareholders of the Company on a proportionate basis under the tender offer route using the stock exchange mechanism in accordance with the provisions contained in the Regulations and the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder,” the company said in a filing to the exchanges.