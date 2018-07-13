Market Live: Sensex gives up huge chunk of gains, Nifty holds 11,000; IT stocks gain

Market Opens:The market has begun the day on a positive note, with the Sensex gaining around 100 points in the opening tick, while the Nifty has managed to stay around 11,000-mark.

The Sensex is up 97.49 points or 0.27% at 36645.90, while the Nifty is higher by 26.80 points or 0.24% at 11050.00. The market breadth is positive as 259 shares advanced, against a decline of 87 shares, while 36 shares are unchanged.

Majority of sectoral indices are trading in the green, with energy and metal stocks gaining the most, while financials are witnessing some pressure. Midcaps are trading marginally higher.

Shares of oil marketing companies are trading strong. The likes if IOC, BPCL and HPCL are all up as oil prices headed lower, while Infosys was also in the green ahead of its June quarter results.

Among global markets, Asian shares were higher following gains on Wall Street overnight, as concerns over an escalating US trade war with China took a breather.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent, building on a 0.6 percent rise on Thursday, after US stocks ended the day higher.

Australian shares also gained 0.2 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index was 1.2 percent higher.

Meanwhile, US stocks climbed as top technology names hit record highs and industrials rebounded from losses driven by trade worries the day before.

Helping the move in tech, CA Inc jumped 18.7 percent and was the biggest percentage gainer in the S&P 500 after chipmaker Broadcom announced a surprise $18.9-billion deal to buy the business software company. Broadcom slumped 13.7 percent.

Facebook , Microsoft and Amazon hit all-time highs and, along with Apple and Alphabet , drove gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.