Market Live: Sensex gains strength, Nifty above 10,700 after Cabinet approves MSP proposal

Market Update: The market gained strength in afternoon after Cabinet Committee approved the proposal to raise minimum support price for kharif crops.

The Sensex is up nearly 100 points while the Nifty is trading firmly above 10,700 levels, backed by HDFC twins and Reliance Industries.

The Nifty Midcap continued to underperform, falling 0.15 percent. About 1,236 shares declined against 1,082 advancing shares on the BSE.

Kohinoor Foods and LT Foods stocks rallied more than 4 percent after the cabinet approval to minimum support price proposal