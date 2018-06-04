Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty below 10,700; rupee wipes out gains, Dr Reddy's top gainer

Live now
Jun 04, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing: Steel Authority of India’s shares rose over 2 percent as investors cheered a ratings upgrade on the stock.
Global research firm Citi has upgraded the stock from neutral from sell and raised the target price by 66 percent to Rs 83 from Rs 50.
Citi said that it is expecting steel spreads to sustain on better demand, supply limits and falling inventories. Going forward, it also expects strong volumes and a fall in net debt-to-EBITDA to three times by 2019-2020.
The global financial services firm also is raising EBITDA estimates for the current and next fiscal by 26 and 25 percent, respectively on the back of potentially higher steel prices.
Rupee Update: Maintaining its uptrend for the fourth straight day, the rupee strengthened by 21 paise to a fresh one-month high of 66.85 against the dollar in opening today on increased selling of the greenback by exporters and banks, but could not sustain gains for long.
The rupee currently is trading at 67.03 a dollar, up 3 paise from previous close.
Participants are also keeping an eye on RBI's second bi-monthly monetary policy meeting of 2018-19, being held from June 4-6.
Forex dealers said a higher opening of the domestic equity market supported the rupee but the dollar's strength against some currencies overseas after the release of an upbeat US jobs report capped the gains.
On Friday, the rupee had gained 35 paise against the US currency to end at a near one-month high of 67.06 after a flurry of upbeat economic data bolstered confidence in the growth outlook. (With inputs from PTI)
Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder, Zerodha, said quality of the auditing firm is something people should pay heed to. "An auditor who resigns at the last minute, especially without reason, should definitely be penalised."
Buzzing: Shares of Cadila Healthcare added 1.7 percent in the early trade on the back of USFDA for Doxycycline Hyclate capsules USP.
Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Doxycycline Hyclate Capsules USP, 50 mg and 100 mg.
It is a tetracycline antibiotic used for treatment of a wide variety of bacterial infections, including those that cause acne. This medication is also used for prophylaxis of malaria.
It will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.
Market Update: The market erased all its opening gains to trade lower despite strong global cues, pulled down by HDFC Bank that fell 2 percent on profit booking.
The Sensex is down around 100 points and the Nifty slips below 10,700 while the Nifty Bank index falls 200 points.
HDFC, TCS and FMCG stocks are under pressure while Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank supported the market.
Dr Reddy's Labs is the top gainer among Nifty50 stocks, rising nearly 3% after getting zero observations for Srikakulam plant from USFDA.
Market Update: Benchmark indices erased opening gains to trade mildly higher due to selling pressure in HDFC Bank that pulled Nifty Bank index down by 75 points.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 39.50 points to 35,266.76 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 8.10 points at 10,704.30 while the Nifty Midcap index continues to underperform frontliners, falling 0.12 percent on weak market breadth.
About 907 shares declined against 719 advancing shares on the BSE.
Buzzing: Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price rallied 3.5 percent in morning on Monday after Srikakulam plant cleared by the US health regulator.
The pharma major informed exchanges that the audit of API Srikakulam Plant (SEZ), Andhra Pradesh by the US Food and Drug Administration has been completed.
"Audit of the plant completed by the US FDA with no observations," the company said.
Market Opening: Benchmark indices started off the week on a strong note, tracking positive lead from global stocks.
Th e 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 236.77 points to 35,464.03 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 61.20 points to 10,757.40.
Hero MotoCorp, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, IndusInd Bank, HPCL, Tata Motors, BPCL, GAIL, IOC, HDFC and Coal India gained up to 2.5 percent.
Nifty Midcap index gained 54 points and Nifty Bank rallied 271 points.
Vakrangee, Anant Raj, Whirlpool of India, Can Fin Homes, Sanghi Industries, Satin Creditcare gained up to 5 percent.
VST Tillers fell 1 percent.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee opened higher by 10 paise at 66.96 per dollar versus 67.06 Friday.
Rupee rose against the US dollar, on Friday, after India’s Q4 GDP number showed growth of 7.7 percent compared to growth of 7.2 percent in the previous quarter. On the other hand, government data showed India’s fiscal deficit in the year ended March 2018 came in at 3.53% of GDP in line with the revised estimates. Overall, the numbers were in line with estimates and rupee was supported on lower levels, said Motilal Oswal .
India’s FX reserves for the week ended May,25 fell by USD 2.23 billion and currently stands at USD 412.82 billion compared to USD 415.05billion in the previous week.
Market Opening: Benchmark indices are strong in pre-opening, following positive lead from global peers post US jobs data.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 184.11 points to 35,411.37 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 70.80 points at 10,767.
Technical Recommendations: We spoke to 5nance.com and here’s what they have to recommend:
Bodal Chemical Ltd: Buy | Target: Rs 161 | Stop-loss: Rs 132 | Return 12%
KPIT Technologies Ltd: Buy | Target: Rs 303 | Stop-loss: Rs 273 | Return 6%
Rain Industries Ltd: Sell | Target: Rs 213 | Stop-loss: Rs 243 | Return 4%
Stocks in news: Alembic Pharma announced that Ajay Kumar Desai, Senior Vice President - Finance and Company Secretary has resigned from the position of Secretary & Compliance Officer with effect from May 31. Charandeep Singh Saluja has been appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories said the audit of API Srikakulam plant in Andhra Pradesh has been completed by the US Food and Drug Administration with zero observations
Som Distilleries to raise Rs 100 crore by preferential issue of equity shares and to raise Rs 36 crore by preferential issue of warrants to promoters.
State Bank of India has hiked the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 bps across tenors effective June 1
Kotak Mahindra Bank has hiked MCLR by 10-20 bps across tenors effective June 1, one-year MCLR has been hiked by 20 bps to 8.90 percent
Punjab National Bank has raised MCLR by 10 bps effective June 1
ICICI Bank has raised MCLR by 10 bps effective June 1
Karnataka Bank raises deposit interest rates
Mcleod Russel approves buyback of equity shares at Rs 210 per share
The Nifty50 is expected to open higher on Monday following positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 39 points higher at 10,696 on Friday.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 44 points or 0.41 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,723.50- level on the Singaporean Stock Exchange.
Wall Street stocks rose on Friday after the latest monthly jobs report pointed to strength in the US economy and geopolitical tensions eased, said a Reuters report.
Asian shares edged up on Monday as strong US jobs data offset worries that tariff wars between the United States and the rest of the world could drag global economic growth lower, it said. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent while Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.0 percent.
Foreign investors pulled out a massive Rs 29,714 crore from the capital markets in May, making it the biggest outflow in 18 months, primarily due to a surge in global crude prices.