Market Live: Nifty holds 10,750, Sensex flat; Tata Motors under pressure

Buzzing: Shares of Va Tech Wabag gained more 3 percent in the opening trade on Thursday as company to consider fund raising on July 9.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on July 9, 2018, to consider and approve the fund raising proposal.

The trading window for dealing in the company's equity shares will remain closed from July 5 to July 11, 2018 (both days inclusive) for prevention of insider trading.