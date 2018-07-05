Market Live: Nifty holds 10,750, Sensex flat; Tata Motors under pressure

Live now
Jul 05, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Tata Motors under pressure
Seeking value buys? 2 largecaps & 1 midcap that could return 8-24% in next 3-6 months
The index has major support in the range of 10,550-10,600 and any dips towards the support area should be utilised as an incremental buying opportunit, says Dharmesh Shah of ICICIdirect.
Buzzing: Shares of Va Tech Wabag gained more 3 percent in the opening trade on Thursday as company to consider fund raising on July 9.
A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on July 9, 2018, to consider and approve the fund raising proposal.
The trading window for dealing in the company's equity shares will remain closed from July 5 to July 11, 2018 (both days inclusive) for prevention of insider trading.
Tata Motors under pressure: Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said a so-called "hard Brexit" would cost it 1.2 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) a year, curtailing its future operations in the United Kingdom.
"We urgently need greater certainty to continue to invest heavily in the UK and safeguard our suppliers, customers and 40,000 British-based employees," JLR's Chief Executive Ralf Speth said in a statement.
Speth's comments come ahead of a meeting this Friday between Prime Minister Theresa May and her cabinet ministers to decide on strategy for Britain to negotiate its way out of the European Union, ending a 40-year trading relationship.
Because of uncertainty about what Britain actually wants from the EU after it leaves, the outcome of the cabinet meeting is seen as critical to progress in talks with the EU on the issue, reports Reuters.
Shriram Transport Finance Corporation gains 9%: The share price rebounded 9 percent after the company's clarification note on SVL loan soothed investors' sentiment. The stock had fallen 12 percent in previous session as investors had turned cautious of a guarantee of Rs 870 crore provided by the firm for its unlisted subsidiary.
Shriram Transport Finance Corporation issued clarification note yesterday, saying SVL Limited, its promoters / promoter group, and its associates, have enough resources to honour the payment of this loan whenever due and payable has reassured the same.
Market Opening: Benchmark indices are trading flat in opening trade amid weak Asian markets.
The Sensex down 4.94 points at 35640.46, and the Nifty down 1.10 points at 10768.80.
Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Yes Bank, BPCL, Hero Motocorp, UltraTech Cement, HPCL, Dr Reddy's Labs, Tech Mahindra and Lupin are early gainers.
Tata Steel, Titan Company, Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto are under pressure.
The Nifty Midcap index fell 17 points while Nifty Bank index gained 20 points.
Bharat Forge, Force Motors, Future Lifestyle, Shriram Transport and Biocon gained up to 3 percent while Tata Coffee is under pressure.
Reliance Industries gained more than 1 percent ahead of 41 AGM scheduled to be held today.
Varroc Engineering to make market debut on July 06: After receiving good response to the issue, auto component maker Varroc Engineering will list its equity shares on July 06, 2018. The final issue price is fixed at higher end of price band.
The Rs 1,955-crore initial public offering was oversubscribed 3.59 times during June 26-28, driven by strong interest from institutional investors.
The public issue has received bids for 5.09 crore equity shares against offer size of 1.4 crore shares (excluding anchor investors' portion).
Stocks in the news: Future Lifestyle, Vijaya Bank, JP Associates, Biocon, Seamec, Va Tech Wabag
Future Lifestyle | Vijaya Bank | JP Associates | Biocon | Essar Oil | Tech Mahindra and Yes Bank are stocks, which are in news today.
Podcast | Stock Picks of the Day: Top 5 stocks that could return 6-15% in 1-2 months
The recent upmove in the Nifty has found initial resistance at the falling trend line on the daily chart.
Market Pre-Opening: Benchmark indices are trading higher in pre-opening trade despite weakness in Asian peers.
The Sensex up 34.59 points at 35679.99, and the Nifty up 34 points at 10803.90.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee opened lower by 6 paise at 68.80 per dollar on Thursday against previous close 68.74.
Yesterday rupee fell against the US dollar in the latter half of the session primarily on back of rise in global crude oil prices. Volatility for major currencies including the rupee was low in yesterday’s session as US markets were shut on account of Independence Day holiday, said Motilal Oswal.
On the other hand, global crude oil prices could to trade in a wide range keeping most market participants on the edge. Crude has been one of the major factors that led to volatility in most asset classes. Iranian President threatened to disrupt oil shipments from neighboring states if Washington continued to press all countries to stop buying Iranian oil.
Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 68.50 and 69.05, it added.
Pre-market: The Nifty50 is likely to open flat with a positive bias on Thursday tracking muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 70 points higher at 10,769 on Wednesday.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 2 points or 0.02 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,775-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian stocks got off to a cautious start on Thursday as investors remained nervous amid a looming deadline for Washington’s proposed tariffs on Chinese imports, leaving financial markets in a state of anxious uncertainty, said a Reuters report.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.03 percent after declining 0.4 percent the previous day. Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.1 percent, South Korea’s KOSPI was flat and Australian stocks rose 0.4 percent.
Oil prices eased on Thursday after US President Donald Trump sent a tweet urging OPEC to reduce prices for crude