Market Live: Nifty around 11,250; Sensex down 300 points; midcap outperform

Market Update: The benchmark indices slip further in the afternoon trade with Sensex down over 300 points and Nifty is trading around 11,250.

The Sensex is down 308.81 points at 37212.81, and the Nifty down 88.40 points at 11257.80. About 1243 shares have advanced, 1253 shares declined, and 143 shares are unchanged.

The midcap and smallcap have outperform the indices, while auto, infra, IT, bank and energy space are among the major losers on sectoral front.