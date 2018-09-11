Market Live: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty hovers around 11,400; M&M, SBI gain

Stocks Views: Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) has raised target price on Glenmark Pharma to Rs 715 from Rs 600 apiece. It has maintained its neutral call and sees a potential upside of 4 percent.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 695.30 and an intraday low of Rs 678.60.

It said that respiratory drivers in the European Union were intact for double digit growth. Meanwhile, US pipeline in generics is lacking visibility.

It is anticipating big launches in the next fiscal year, but it sees near term risk in mupirocin market.

The stock has been rerated on the back of recent deals, which could lead to expectations of reduction in debt.