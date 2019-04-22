Market Live: Sensex falls 300 pts, Nifty around 11,650; Jet Airways plunges 14%

Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18

Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries

Overweight call, target at Rs 1,230 per share

Q4 earnings 7% higher than our estimate, with a slight miss in EBITDA

Refining margin slightly better; telecom ARPU lower than expected

Kotak Instl Equities on Reliance Industries

Maintain sell call, target at Rs 1,100 per share

Revise FY20-21 consolidated EPS estimates to Rs 75 (-2%) & Rs 87 (+1%)

Factor in lower subscribers/ARPU for Jio, higher retail contribution

Nomura on Reliance Industries

Maintain buy call, target at Rs 1,400 per share

Refining margin recovered from the low levels

Ramp-up of petcoke gasification over next few months is positive for refining margin

CLSA on Reliance Industries

Maintain buy call, target raised to Rs 1,665 from Rs 1,500 per share

USD 15 bn cut in liabilities & capex intensity may have peaked

Lease payments for demerged assets drives a 3%-8% cut in EPS estimates

CLSA on HDFC Bank

Maintain buy rating, target raised to Rs 2,850 from Rs 2,730 per share

Uptick in CASA key to growth & profitability

Profit ahead of estimates aided by lower provisions

Credit Suisse on HDFC Bank

Maintain outperform, target at Rs 2,700 per share

Strong 23% earnings growth on the back of continued loan growth momentum

Bank remains adequately capitalised to support pick-up in growth

Morgan Stanley on HDFC Bank

Overweight call, target raised to Rs 2,700 from Rs 2,550 per share

Fee growth slowed down to 11%, causing core PPoP to slow to 22%

With LCR trending down, liability growth remains the key constraint

Kotak Instl Equities on HDFC Bank

Maintain add rating, target raised to Rs 2,400 from Rs 2,350 per share

A few misses but strong earnings momentum maintained for the quarter

FY20 could see a few headwinds momentum if Q4 trend persists

Nomura on L&T

Buy call, target at Rs 1,670 per share

Approval of L&T-Schneider deal big positive

Expect proceeds being realised in Q3 for L&T