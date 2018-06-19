Market Live: Sensex falls 200 pts; Europe opens sharply lower, Shanghai sinks 4%

Live now
Jun 19, 2018
RITES IPO to open on June 20; 10 key things you should know
The government is targetted to raise about Rs 453-466 crore through the RITES share sale, at a price band of Rs 180-185 a share, respectively.
Drug Approval: Zydus Cadila has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Tadalafil Tablets USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg.
It is used to treat erectile dysfunction (impotence) and symptoms of benign prostatic hypertrophy (enlarged prostate).
It will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.
Europe Update: European stocks opened significantly lower as investors worry that the US and China are getting closer to a trade war.
France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE are down 1-1.8 percent.
The opening calls reflect concerns over trade tensions after President Trump warned of potential fresh tariffs on China. Trump said Monday he could add another 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.
The move came after Beijing earlier on Monday said it impose duties on $50 billion of US goods, which it claimed was in response to new US levies announced Friday, reports CNBC.
Market Update: The market continued to trade lower in afternoon following weakness in global peers after US President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs on Chinese products. The Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng are down 3-4 percent.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 191.39 points to 35,356.87 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 68.60 points to 10,731.30 while the Nifty Midcap index corrected further, falling more than 1 percent.
About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Rupee Update: The rupee tumbled by 22 paise to 68.21 against the US dollar in afternoon on sustained demand for the American currency from importers and banks amid lower local equities.
The rupee opened a tad higher against yesterday's closing level of 67.99 at the inter-bank foreign exchange market here.
Later, the domestic unit hovered between 67.98 and 68.12 per dollar during morning deals. It was quoting at 68.11 at 1030 hrs.
Persistent foreign capital outflows are looming over the rupee, a dealer said.
Meanwhile, the US dollar was mostly mixed against other currencies in early Asian trade. It fell against the yen and Swiss franc after US President Donald Trump's threat of additional tariffs on China raised worries about an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies.
IPO: Auto parts manufacturer Varroc Engineering has set a price range of Rs 965-967 a share for an initial public offering (IPO) that will open on June 26, according to a public notice on Tuesday.
At the upper end of the range, the IPO will raise about Rs 1,955 crore ($287.46 million), the notice added.
The IPO comprises sale offer of up to 18 lakh shares by promoter Tarang Jain, about 1.69 crore shares by Omega TC Holdings Pte Ltd and up to 16 lakh shares by Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd.
Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Credit Suisse Securities (India) are global co-ordinators and bookrunners for the offer, which closes on June 28.
Plant Shutdown: Goa Carbon has informed the exchange that the issue with the contract workers at the Company''s Paradeep Unit at Vill. Udayabata, Odisha has been resolved and the normalcy at the plant has been restored.
Further, the company has decided to extend the plant shutdown for the regular maintenance work. The production at the said plant is expected to resume shortly.
The stock price was quoting at Rs 660.55, down Rs 14.35, or 2.13 percent.
Buzzing: C & C Constructions share price is locked at 5 percent upper circuit after the company has entered into negotiated settlement with State Bank of India (SBI), the lead lender in regard to financial assistance provided to the company by it.
Market Update: The market remained under pressure on global weakness after the US President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs on Chinese products. China's Shanghai Composite dropped 3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 2 percent. Dow Jones futures also shed around 300 points, indicating weak opening on Wall Street.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 189.12 points to 35,359.14 and the 50-share NSE Nifty down 67.40 points at 10,732.50 as IOC, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Vedanta, ICICI Bank and SBI are down 1-3 percent.
About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Order Win: Cords Cable Industries has bagged bulk order amounting to Rs 47.20 crore.
Tata Power in pact with IDFC Bank: Tata Power has become the first power utility to enable online, automated bill payments using e-NACH (Electronic National Automated Clearing House).
IDFC Bank is a technology partner and a settlement banker to Tata Power.
t 11:02 hrs Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 74, down Rs 1.20, or 1.60 percent. It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 73.80.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that the US Food & Drug Administration provided its first supplemental abbreviated new drug application (sANDA) approval for the company’s manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carolina.
The said approval covers, Atovaquone and Proguanil Hydrochloride Tablets, 250 MG/100 MG and 62.5 MG/25 MG, a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s Malarone (atovaquone and proguanil hydrochloride) Tablets.
ICICI Bank in focus: ICICI Bank share price fell as much as a percent in morning after the news that the board appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the bank priced in. The stock had rallied 3.6 percent on Monday.
"The board of directors on Monday decided to appoint Sandeep Bakhshi, as Wholetime Director & Chief Operating Officer designate, ICICI Bank. His appointment as COO will be for a period of five years, subject to regulatory approvals," the bank said in its statement.
Bakhshi will take over as the COO from June 19, 2018, or on the date of regulatory and other approvals, whichever is later, it added.
Bakhshi will report to Chanda Kochhar, who will continue in her role as MD & CEO of the country's largest private sector lender.
In line with the highest levels of governance and corporate standards, Kochhar has decided to go on leave till the completion of the enquiry against her in the Videocon loan matter as announced on May 30, 2018.
Buzzing: Shares of Power Mech Projects gained 3.3 percent intraday as company received letter of intent/work orders worth Rs 500 crore.
The trading window for all designated persons as under Power Mech - Insider Trading Policy will be closed from June 20, 2018 to June 21, 2018 (both day inclusive).
Market Update: The market extended losses in morning with the Nifty breaking 10,750 levels following weakness in Asian counterparts after the US President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs on Chinese products.
The Sensex shed 164.03 points to 35,384.23 and the Nifty slipped 56.70 points to 10,743.20 while the Nifty Midcap index declined half a percent.
About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Buzzing: Tejas Networks rose 3 percent intraday as brokerages maintained buy rating on the stock with a target of up to Rs 430 per share.
Nomura has maintained buy rating on Tejas Networks with a price target of Rs 410 per share.
The company upbeat on converged offerings and growth prospects in the US and expects to recoup revenue loss in the US in the previous financial year.
Management maintains revenue growth guidance to compound at 20 percent over the fiscal 2017-2020, it added.
Citi has maintained buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 430. The research house expects topline growth to revive in the current financial year.
The heavy investment in R&D has helped create competitive advantage and three macro trends in India would drive demand, it said.
Drug Approval: Shares of Strides Shasun added 3 percent intraday as company got an USFDA approval for Ketoconazole tablets USP.
The company's wholly owned subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte has received final approval for Ketoconazole tablets USP, 200 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).
Ketoconazole tablets is a generic version of Nizoral tablets, 200 mg, of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Ketoconazole is used to treat certain serious fungal infections in the body and it works by stopping the growth of the fungus.
Market Update: The market extended previous day's losses with the Nifty struggling below 10,800 levels as Asian counterparts are under pressure after US President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs on Chinese products. China's Shanghai Composite dropped 3 percent while Hang Seng shed 2 percent and Japan's Nikkei slipped 1 percent.
The Sensex slipped 124.80 points to 35,423.46 and the Nifty shed 46.50 points to 10,753.40.
Oil retailers HPCL, BPCL and IOC are biggest losers among Nifty50 stocks, down 3 percent each.
Buzzing: Shares of Borosil Glass Works rallied 20 percent in morning as the board approved the issue of bonus shares.
The company board at its meeting held on June 18 has approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1 subject to approval of shareholders' and other authorities.
The board approved the withdrawal of scheme of amalgamation of Hopewell Tableware, Fennel Investment and Finance and Vyline Glass Works with Borosil Glass Works presently pending for approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
However, it approved the composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement for amalgamation of Vyline Glass Works, Fennel Investment and Finance Private and Gujarat Borosil with company.
Market Opening: Benchmark indices started off the day on a negative note Tuesday following weakness in the Asian peers on escalated trade war tensions.
The Sensex fell 90.36 points to 35,457.90 and the Nifty declined 30.80 points to 10,769.10.
State Bank of India, HPCL, BPCL, ICICI Bank, UPL, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel are under pressure.
Dr Reddy's Labs, Bharti Airtel, ONGC and HDFC Bank are gainers.
The Nifty Midcap index fell 85 points and Nifty Bank slipped 56 points.
UCO Bank, Dena Bank and Bank of Maharashtra gained 1-3 percent.
Strides Shasun, Liberty Shoes, Nestle India, Gati, Hexaware Technologies, Glenmark Pharma, Tejas Networks and Mphasis gained 1-4 percent.
Balrampur Chini, PC Jeweller, CG Power, Jaiprakash Associates and GMR Infrastructure fell 1-2 percent.
Market Outlook: LKP Securities said markets would make negative start on feeble global cues.
Indian equity markets ended Monday’s trade slightly in red, as India’s trade deficit widened to $14.62 billion in May as against $13.84 billion in May 2017, the highest in nearly four months mainly because of rising oil imports. Today, the start is likely to remain cautious, tracking weak global cues as fears of a global trade war resurfaced.
There will be some cautiousness with Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu’s statement that global trade is facing headwinds and these challenges are needed to be tackled properly to boost world economy. He also said that the US decision to impose high import duties on certain steel and aluminium products have led to a trade war kind of situation, with other countries too raising their tariff walls. Traders will also be concern about a private report that the Indian rupee would continue to witness pressure in the coming days, but it should get respite in the medium term as trade protectionism ends up hurting the US economy, a net importer of goods. Market participants however will be getting some encouragement with the Finance Ministry’s statement that it would be increasingly difficult for businesses to remain outside the tax net as Goods and Services Tax (GST) is leading to formalisation of the economy.
Bulk Deals
CIL Nova Petrochemicals: Asia Investment Corporation Mauritius Ltd bought 1.70 lakh shares or 0.6 percent equity at Rs 29.94 each.
Siti Networks:
Promoter Digital Satellite Media and Broadband Pvt. Ltd. sold 70.58 lakh shares or 0.8 percent equity at Rs 14.5 each.
JSGG Infra Developers LLP bought 70.58 lakh shares or 0.8 percent equity at Rs 14.5 each.
Stocks in News
ICICI Bank named Sandeep Bakhshi as its chief operating officer for five years. Chanda Kochhar will go on leave till an independent probe into allegations of impropriety against her is completed.
Goa Carbon says operations at Paradeep unit temporarily halted due to labour issues.
Titan sold its entire stake in Titan Time Products to Danlaw Technologies for Rs 18.5 crore.
Borosil Glass Work approves 3:1 bonus issue.
Market Pre-Opening: Benchmark indices are mixed in pre-opening despite weakness in Asia due to trade war tensions intensified.
The Sensex gained 54.11 points at 35,602.37 while the Nifty fell 2.60 points to 10,797.30.
ICICI Bank and SBI fell 1-2 percent while HDFC Bank gained 2 percent.
Axis Bank dipped half a percent while Bata and Bharti Airtel gained 1-2 percent. Nestle jumped 10 percent.
Borosil Glass Works surged 20 percent. Kajaria Ceramics, Strides Shasun and Venkys rose 1-2 percent while Balrampur Chini lost 2.5 percent.
Market Overview by LKP:
The India Volatility Index (VIX), a gauge for market’s short term expectation of volatility increased by 2.57% and reached 12.38.
Nifty June 2018 futures closed at 10789.60 on Monday, at a discount of 10.25 points over spot closing of 10799.85.
Nifty July 2018 futures ended at 10800.50, at a premium of 0.65 points over spot closing.
Nifty June futures saw an addition of 0.24 million (mn) units, taking the total outstanding open interest (OI) to 24.88 mn units.
The Nifty Put Call Ratio (PCR) finally stood at 1.16 for June month contract.
The top five scrips with highest PCR on OI were Just Dial (1.15), Cummins India (1.46), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (1.26), Andhra Bank (1.26) and Sun Pharmaceutical (1.08).
Nifty Options
Among Nifty calls, 10900 SP from the June month expiry was the most active call with an addition of 0.44 million open interests.
Among Nifty puts, 10400 SP from the June month expiry was the most active put with contraction of 0.19 million open interests.
The maximum OI outstanding for Calls was at 11000 SP (4.69 mn) and that for Puts was at 10700 SP (4.97 mn).
Stock Futures
Long positions were witnessed in stocks like JPASSOCIAT & BATAINDIA
Short positions were witnessed in stocks like NCC & SUNTV
From the most active contracts, ICICI Bank June 2018 futures traded at a discount of 1.05 points at 292.95 compared with spot closing of 294.00. The numbers of contracts traded were 25,150.
Tata Steel June 2018 futures traded at a premium of 2.15 points at 560.35 compared with spot closing of 558.20. The numbers of contracts traded were 22,964.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories June 2018 futures traded at a discount of 14.20 points at 2389.00 compared with spot closing of 2403.20. The numbers of contracts traded were 22,214.
Strides Shasun June 2018 futures traded at a discount of 0.15 points at 406.15 compared with spot closing of 406.30. The numbers of contracts traded were 17,915.
Vedanta June 2018 futures traded at a premium of 0.95 points at 232.50 compared with spot closing of 231.55. The numbers of contracts traded were 15,818.