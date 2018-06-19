Market Live: Sensex falls 200 pts; Europe opens sharply lower, Shanghai sinks 4%

Market Outlook: LKP Securities said markets would make negative start on feeble global cues.

Indian equity markets ended Monday’s trade slightly in red, as India’s trade deficit widened to $14.62 billion in May as against $13.84 billion in May 2017, the highest in nearly four months mainly because of rising oil imports. Today, the start is likely to remain cautious, tracking weak global cues as fears of a global trade war resurfaced.

There will be some cautiousness with Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu’s statement that global trade is facing headwinds and these challenges are needed to be tackled properly to boost world economy. He also said that the US decision to impose high import duties on certain steel and aluminium products have led to a trade war kind of situation, with other countries too raising their tariff walls. Traders will also be concern about a private report that the Indian rupee would continue to witness pressure in the coming days, but it should get respite in the medium term as trade protectionism ends up hurting the US economy, a net importer of goods. Market participants however will be getting some encouragement with the Finance Ministry’s statement that it would be increasingly difficult for businesses to remain outside the tax net as Goods and Services Tax (GST) is leading to formalisation of the economy.