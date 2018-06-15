Market Live: Sensex falls 150 pts, Nifty below 10,800; banks, FMCG, OMCs drag

Order Win: Shares of BL Kashyap & Sons gained nearly 4 percent intraday as company won orders worth Rs 694 crore from domestic unrelated clients.

The orders include, development /re-development of Gomti Nagar Lucknow Railway Station on EPC basis worth Rs 360 crore and order of Rs 182 crore to do composite civil structure for building (SEZ) at Madhapur, Hyderabad.

The orders include, block civil work (SEZ) at Hinjewadi Pune worth Rs 35.50 crore and construction of tower 2 package-1 at Hyderabad worth Rs 34.51 crore.

Above stated projects are expected to be completed within 24 months from the date of award.