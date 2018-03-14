Market Live: Sensex falls 100 pts, Nifty breaks 10,400; PSU banks dip, IT outshines

9:42 am Market Update: The market extended opening losses as benchmark indices were down half a percent following the negative lead from Asia and US after the sacking of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and amid talk of potential US tariffs against China.

PSU banks hit most, with the PSU Bank index losing over 2 percent after the increase in amount of PNB fraud case and the RBI discontinues use of LoUs and LoCs as trade credits.

9:32 am Tillerson's Exit: Beleaguered Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was fired yesterday by US President Donald Trump, said he would delegate his responsibilities to his deputy and would step down by end of this month.

Tillerson, who was travelling to Africa, had to return in midway citing "the demands of work and the need to be in Washington for in-person meetings."

For technical purposes, Tillerson said he would remain the Secretary of State till March 31 and till then he would delegate his responsibilities to the Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

The 65-year-old former Exxon Mobil chief executive and the president had strained relations and the two had differences over a host of issues including the US policy on North Korea, Russia and Iran.

9:27 am IPO: ICICI Securities, the broking business subsidiary of ICICI Bank, is expected to open its initial public offer on March 21, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources.

The company after consultation with merchant bankers may have fixed the price band at around Rs 1,215-1,240 per share.

The country's largest private sector lender is likely to raise approximately Rs 4,200 crore by diluting 24 percent equity stake in ICICI Securities through public offer.

Sources said the broking business of the bank may be valued at Rs 16,800 crore.

The issue is expected to close on March 23, sources added.

9:19 am Buzzing: Shares of Strides Shasun added 1.5 percent as it has received USFDA approval for Efavirenz Tablets.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte. has received approval for Efavirenz Tablets USP, 600 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

Efavirenz Tablet is generic version of Sustiva Tablets of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

According to IQVIA data, the US market for Efavirenz Tablets USP, 600 mg is approximately USD 115 million and Strides is only the second generic company to get the approval for the product under the para IV route.

The product will be manufactured at the company’s Oral dosage facility at Bangalore and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US Market. Strides is launching the product immediately.

9:15 am Market Check: Benchmark indices started off the day on a negative note on Wednesday, continuing consolidation for second consecutive session. Weak global cues weighed on market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 99.50 points at 33,757.28 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 37.60 points to 10,389.30.

TCS, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, L&T and Aurobindo Pharma gained strength.

Tata Steel, Coal India, SBI, Hero Motocorp, Hindalco, HPCL, BPCL and ONGC were under pressure.

The Nifty Midcap index was down 0.3 percent.

SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of India, Yes Bank, Andhra Bank and Canara Bank declined up to 3 percent.

Future Retail, Graphite India, NBCC and Fortis Healthcare gained up to 4 percent.

Asian markets tracked losses seen on Wall Street, following the sacking of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and amid talk of potential US tariffs against China.

The Nikkei 225, Kospi, Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng and ASX 200 were down between 0.4 percent and 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile at Wall Street, Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed down 0.6 percent while Nasdaq lost 1 percent on Tuesday.