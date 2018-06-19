Market Live: Sensex extends losses amid trade war woes; IOC, HPCL, BPCL dip 3%

ICICI Bank in focus: ICICI Bank share price fell as much as a percent in morning after the news that the board appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the bank priced in. The stock had rallied 3.6 percent on Monday.

"The board of directors on Monday decided to appoint Sandeep Bakhshi, as Wholetime Director & Chief Operating Officer designate, ICICI Bank. His appointment as COO will be for a period of five years, subject to regulatory approvals," the bank said in its statement.

Bakhshi will take over as the COO from June 19, 2018, or on the date of regulatory and other approvals, whichever is later, it added.

Bakhshi will report to Chanda Kochhar, who will continue in her role as MD & CEO of the country's largest private sector lender.

In line with the highest levels of governance and corporate standards, Kochhar has decided to go on leave till the completion of the enquiry against her in the Videocon loan matter as announced on May 30, 2018.