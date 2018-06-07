Market Live: Nifty gains nearly 100 pts; Sensex up over 300 points; Axis Bank, ICICI Bank lead gainer

Live now
Jun 07, 2018 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Structurally, we believe the Nifty would continue with ongoing healthy consolidation near the 50 percent retracement area of the last leg of the up move (9,952-10,929), around 10,450 and forming a higher base formation
Rupee Update: The rupee depreciated by 17 paise to 67.09 against the US dollar in early trade today after RBI's rate hike amid fresh demand for the American unit from importers and banks.
Yesterday, the RBI hiked the policy rate for the first time in over four years - by 0.25 per cent - to curb inflationary pressures from high oil prices.
Weakness in the US dollar against other currencies, including the euro, limited the rupee's fall, analysts said
Buzzing: HT Media has approved the proposal to invest an amount up to Rs 400 crore in one or more tranches, in its wholly-owned subsidiary company namely, HT Music and Entertainment Company to fund expansion/ growth opportunities in its FM Radio business vertical.
At 11:08 hrs HT Media was quoting at Rs 79.35, up Rs 1.50, or 1.93 percent.
PVR opens 5-screen multiplex: PVR has launched 5 screens multiplex at Vellore, Tamil Nadu Located at Velocity, Silk Mill, Gandhinagar. This multiplex is equipped with classic Dolby 7.1 surround sound system and next generation 3D screens.
With this launch, the company now operates the largest multiplex network with 630 screens at 135 properties in 52 cities.
At 10:56 hrs PVR was quoting at Rs 1,336.00, up Rs 26.70, or 2.04 percent.
Market Update: The benchmark indices trading strong with Nifty gaining nearly 100 points and Sensex above 35,500. The realty index outperform the sectoral indices with over 2 percent gain.
The Sensex is up 324.51 points or 0.92% at 35503.39, and the Nifty up 94.30 points at 10779.00.
About 1710 shares have advanced, 463 shares declined, and 98 shares are unchanged.
10 expert stock ideas to rate-proof your portfolio in 2018
Investors will be better off in putting money which are experiencing good demand, have the export revenue to support prices, and are not directly linked to interest rates fluctuations.
One will be better off investing in companies experiencing robust demand, where export revenues support prices, and are not directly linked to interest rate fluctuations
Market Check: The market is currently trading strong, with the Sensex gaining over 200 points, while the Nifty has managed to surpass 10,750-mark. The market breadth is currently in favour of advances. Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Vedanta are the top gainers, while Airtel, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and Titan have lost the most.
Shares of Kwality touched 52-week low of Rs 31.65, locked at 5 percent lower circuit despite company meeting to consider buyback proposal.
There were pending sell orders of 1,046,218 shares, with no buyers available.
The meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on June 20, 2018 to consider and approve the proposal for buyback of securities and/or bonus issue of securities.The Board also consider the recommendation of interim dividend.
Shares of Videocon were locked in 5 percent lower circuit on Thursday as investors reacted to the news of insolvency proceedings being initiated on the firm.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 9.00 and an intraday low of Rs 8.62.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted the case of Videocon Industries for insolvency proceedings, according to a CNBC-TV 18 report.
As the leader of a consortium of over 20 banks, the State Bank of India (SBI) has moved the National Company Law Tribunal's Mumbai bench to initiate bankruptcy proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, a banker confirmed.
Market Opens: It has been a good start to the market, with the Sensex rising over 150 points in the opening tick, while the Nifty opened above 10,700-mark.
The Sensex is up 155.26 points or 0.44% at 35334.14, while the Nifty is up 46.20 points or 0.43% at 10730.90. The market breadth is positive as 256 shares have advanced, against a decline of 72 shares, while 38 shares are unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with maximum gains coming in from banks, metals as well as automobiles. Midcaps, too, have seen a strong start; Nifty Midcap index is up over half a percent this morning.
ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Hindalco gained the most on both indices, while Wipro, Coal India, and Bharti Airtel have lost the most.
Pre-Opening: The benchmark indices trade higher in the pre-opening on the back positive global cues. The Sensex is up 99.50 points at 35278.38, and the Nifty up 37.90 points at 10722.60.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee opened flat at 66.93 per dollar on Thursday against previous close 66.92.
Near-month dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at 67.08 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 2.11% in the previous day.
We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.
Buy USD-INR in the range of 66.95-67.01, it added.
Stocks in news:
Ex-Split: Lumax Auto Technologies - From Rs 10 to Rs 2
Syndicate Bank plans to raise Rs 5K cr via securities
Aditya Birla Fashion: The Board of Directors of the company approved the allotment of 5,843 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each.
Quess Corp approved sale of 74% equity shareholding held in Inticore VJP Advance Systems
Kirloskar to hike power genset prices by 5-8%
Capital First's debenture committee approved issue of NCD worth Rs 50 crore on private placement basis
Essel Propack - Record date for bonus issue is June 21
Lemon Tree signed License agreement for 104 room property at Gwalior
NCLT Admits Videocon Industries Case For Insolvency Proceedings
Tech Mahindra: Company appoints Harshvendra Soin as Chief People Officer
ICICI Bank clarified that the bank is yet to receive copy of NCLT order
The Nifty50 is expected to open above 10,700 on Thursday following positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The Nifty50 closed 91 points higher at 10,684 levels.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 36 points or 0.34 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,731- level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street indexes rallied on Wednesday with help from financial stocks as investors eyed strong economic data and trade war fears took a back seat while the Nasdaq registered its third straight record closing high, said a Reuters report.
Asian shares rose to 2 1/2-month high on Thursday, supported by strong economic fundamentals, added the report.