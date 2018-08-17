Market Live: Sensex extends gains to 250 points, Nifty reclaims 11,450; metals, pharma gain big

Live now
Aug 17, 2018 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ion Exchange hits upper circuit: Ion Exchange hit the upper circuit in opening trade on Friday after the company reported that it has signed a contract for engineering, procurement, supply and construction of water treatment plant worth Rs 438.84 crore.
The stock was locked in upper circuit at Rs 410.35, up 5 percent on the BSE.
The company has received the order from Cairn Oil & Gas, a division of Vedanta.
Visionary leader and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away at the age of 93 at AIIMS (New Delhi) on August 16, was the forerunner for several economic reforms undertaken by his successors.
The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1206 stocks advancing, 368 declining and 490 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1420 stocks advanced, 442 declined and 78 remained unchanged.
Lemon Tree Hotels gains: Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 2 percent on Friday morning after the company signed a license agreement for a property at Vijayawada.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 79.55 and an intraday low of Rs 78.50.
The company signed a license agreement for a 90 room property at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh under the company's brand 'Red Fox Hotel'. The hotel is expected to be operational by June, 2020, it said in a filing to the exchanges.
Ashok Leyland share price rallied as much as 2.5 percent in morning on Friday after the company bagged order for double decker buses in Bangladesh.
Market Update: After seeing a strong start on the back of positive global cues, equity benchmarks have extended their gains. Banks are witnessing a strong rally, while buying counters are buzzing in sectors such as FMCG, metals, auto and pharmaceuticals. D-Street is getting support from midcaps as well, with the index currently trading higher by a percent.
Among stocks, shares of Vedanta, ITC, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Airtel, Bajaj Auto, and GAIL have lost the most. Shares of Jet Airways are up 3 percent as the airline announced the dates for declaring its June quarter results.
At 09:50 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 244.34 points or 0.65% at 37907.90, while the Nifty is up 67.30 points or 0.59% at 11452.30. The market breadth is positive as 1,317 shares advanced, against a decline of 420 shares declined, and 80 shares are unchanged.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Jet Airways soared 3 percent after clarity emerged on its Board Meeting, where it will be declaring its results for the June quarter.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 308.90 and an intraday low of Rs 303.25.
A meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on August 27, 2018 to approve the unaudited financial results for the June quarter.
“In this connection, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will remain closed till Wednesday, 29 August 2018. We request you to take the above information on record,” the airline told exchanges.
Market opens: Bulls are off to a good start on D-Street, following positive global cues. The Nifty has managed to surge past 11,400 with ease, while the Sensex is up around 190 points.
Among sectors, banks as well as metals are trading strong, while pharma, infra, auto and energy indices are trading in the green as well. The Nifty Midcap index is also up over half a percent.
The Sensex is currently up 193.54 points or 0.51% at 37857.10, while the Nifty rose 52.80 points or 0.46% at 11437.80. The market breadth is positive as 415 shares advanced, against a decline of 104 shares, while 38 shares are unchanged.
Shares of Vedanta, Tata Motors, and Hindalco are the top gainers, while Bharti Airtel, Wipro, and HDFC have lost the most.
Market at pre-open: Pre-opening rates indicate a positive start to the market on Friday. The Sensex is up over 170 points, while the Nifty is near 11,450-mark.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 172.15 points or 0.46% at 37835.71, while the Nifty I up 55.80 points or 0.49% at 11440.80.
ALERT: Money market is shut on account of Parsi New Year.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent in early trade, a day after it hit its lowest level in a year.
Markets regulator Sebi today drastically cut the timeline for listing of debt securities to six days from 12 days at present, in order to make the existing process of issuance of such securities simpler and cost effective.
BEML | Maruti Suzuki | Bank of India | Tech Mahindra | NBCC | AstraZeneca Pharma | Kotak Mahindra Bank are the stocks which are in news today.
