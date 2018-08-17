Market Live: Sensex extends gains to 250 points, Nifty reclaims 11,450; metals, pharma gain big

Lemon Tree Hotels gains: Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 2 percent on Friday morning after the company signed a license agreement for a property at Vijayawada.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 79.55 and an intraday low of Rs 78.50.

The company signed a license agreement for a 90 room property at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh under the company's brand 'Red Fox Hotel'. The hotel is expected to be operational by June, 2020, it said in a filing to the exchanges.