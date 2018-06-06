Market Live: Sensex extends gains to 150 points, Nifty above 10,600; midcaps up almost 1%

Market Opens: D-Street has begun the session on a flat note, but with a positive bias, even as investors look for cues ahead of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet outcome later in the day.

The Sensex is up 51.86 points or 0.15% at 34955.07, and the is Nifty up 13.10 points or 0.12% at 10606.30. About 232 shares advanced against a decline of 291 shares, while 48 shares were unchanged.

All sectoral indices on the Nifty are largely trading in the flat terrain, while some weakness is seen in the financial names, possibly on a caution note ahead of central bank’s meet outcome.

Coal India, Sun Pharma, and Bajaj Finance are the top gainers, while Power Grid, Airtel and Zee Entertainment have lost the most.

Among global markets, Asian stocks edged up after tech sector strength lifted Wall Street shares, while concerns about Italy's debt prompted investors to move into lower-risk government debt elsewhere, pushing U.S. Treasury yields down from recent highs.

Meanwhile, US stocks mostly edged higher on Tuesday as technology shares extended recent gains while U.S. Treasury yields fell on safe-haven buying after Italy's new prime minister outlined new economic policies that could add to the nation's debt