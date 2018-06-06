Market Live: Sensex extends gains to 150 points, Nifty above 10,600; midcaps up almost 1%

Live now
Jun 06, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Top 10 stocks which could get impacted the most if RBI goes for a rate hike
Kshitij Anand Mark participants are eyeing the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The Street has more or less discounted a rate hike of 25 bps and a change in stance by the central bank.
Construction sector: Strong order book, lower lending cost to ensure strong footing
Fiscal 2018 was remarkable for the entire road construction sector. On an aggregate basis, the 9 companies that we covered in this space reported a strong 257 percent year-on-year growth in net profits and 11.4 percent growth in sales.
Benchmarks have extended their gains now, with the Sensex trading over 100 points higher, while the Nifty is well above 10,600-mark. A sudden spike is seen in metals, pharmaceuticals, as well as midcaps too. The Nifty Auto index is also trading higher by almost half a percent. Reliance Industries, HDFC and L&T are contributing to gains on Sensex and Nifty, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IOC are looking to cap the upside.
Buzzing Stocks: Shares of CG Power have gained almost 3 percent in the morning trade as investors cheered an order win from the Indian Railway.
The company on Tuesday announced an order win worth Rs 319 crore to supply of Under Slung Electrics for Diesel Electric Tower Car (DETC).
“Large quantities of DETCs are required for massive track electrification drive taken up by Indian Railways across the country. More than 1000 DETCs shall be required for electrification and thereafter for inspection and maintenance in the coming years,” the company said in a filing to the exchanges.
Market Opens: D-Street has begun the session on a flat note, but with a positive bias, even as investors look for cues ahead of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet outcome later in the day.
The Sensex is up 51.86 points or 0.15% at 34955.07, and the is Nifty up 13.10 points or 0.12% at 10606.30. About 232 shares advanced against a decline of 291 shares, while 48 shares were unchanged.
All sectoral indices on the Nifty are largely trading in the flat terrain, while some weakness is seen in the financial names, possibly on a caution note ahead of central bank’s meet outcome.
Coal India, Sun Pharma, and Bajaj Finance are the top gainers, while Power Grid, Airtel and Zee Entertainment have lost the most.
Among global markets, Asian stocks edged up after tech sector strength lifted Wall Street shares, while concerns about Italy's debt prompted investors to move into lower-risk government debt elsewhere, pushing U.S. Treasury yields down from recent highs.
Meanwhile, US stocks mostly edged higher on Tuesday as technology shares extended recent gains while U.S. Treasury yields fell on safe-haven buying after Italy's new prime minister outlined new economic policies that could add to the nation's debt
Pre-opening: The benchmark indices are flat in the pre opening ahead of RBI policy. The Sensex up 29.94 points at 34933.15, and the Nifty up 10.30 points at 10603.50.
Rupee opens higher: The Indian rupee opened higher by 7 paise at 67.08 per dollar on Wednesday versus 67.15 yesterday.
In the last few sessions rupee is consolidating in a range of 66.90 and 67.35 as most market participants are cautious ahead of the important RBI policy statement that will be released later today. Expectation is that the central bank could hold rates but at the same time could change its stance from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Hawkish’, said motilal Oswal.
Stocks in the News:
Ex-Bonus: Gruh Finance 1:1
Ex- Dividend: Aptech and Shree Surgovind Tradelink
Bandhan Bank appoints Harun Rasid Khan as non-executive, part time chairman of the Bank
Corporation Bank to consider raising of capital by way of issuance of fresh equity shares and/or by issuance of additional Tier – I or Tier – II capital
Gujarat Ambuja Exports clarifies about NGT order for closure of its units
CG Power bags a large order of Rs 3190 million from Indian Railways
Bank of Baroda: The lender has raised lending rates by 5 bps.
Everest Industries clarifies that comapny is not involved in any infringement proceedings initiated by Ultratech Cement
Electrosteel Steels spells out steps for completion of acquisition by Vedanta
The Nifty50 is expected to open flat on Wednesday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The Nifty50 closed 35 points lower at 10,593 levels.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 20 points or 0.19 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,587-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
US stocks mostly edged higher on Tuesday as technology shares extended recent gains while US Treasury yields fell on safe-haven buying after Italy’s new prime minister outlined new economic policies that could add to the nation’s debt, said a Reuters report.
Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday after tech sector strength lifted Wall Street shares, while concerns about Italy’s debt prompted investors to move into lower-risk government debt elsewhere, pushing US Treasury yields down from recent highs.