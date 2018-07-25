Market Live: Sensex extends gains, Nifty around 11,150; buying resumes in midcaps space

Market Update: Buying has resumed on D-Street, with the Sensex rising around 100 points, while the Nifty is approaching 11,150-mark. Among sectoral indices, metals continue to be the top gainers, while pharma, IT and infrastructure names continue to lag.

Midcaps are supporting the market’s rally, with the index rising almost half a percent. Vedanta, Adani Ports, Indiabulls Housing and Bajaj Finserv are the top gainers, while NTPC and Airtel have lost the most.

The Sensex is up 92.26 points or 0.25% at 36917.36, and the Nifty up 14.60 points or 0.13% at 11148.90. About 1388 shares have advanced, 959 shares declined, and 149 shares are unchanged.