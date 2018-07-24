Market Live: Sensex extends gains after hitting record high, Nifty above 11,100; ACC soars 13%

Idea soars 8%: Shares of Idea Cellular gained over 8 percent on Tuesday morning as investors placed bet on the company agreed to pay, ‘under protest’, Rs 7,249 crore to DoT for its merger with Vodafone.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 56.95 and an intraday low of Rs 53.95.

Idea Cellular and Vodafone have made joint payment of Rs 7,248.78 crore under protest to the Department of Telecom for merging their mobile business.

"Idea Cellular and Vodafone have made payment under protest as demanded by the DoT for the merger. Rs 3,926.34 crore have been paid in cash and bank guarantee of Rs 3,322.44 crore have been furnished," an Idea Cellular official confirmed the development.