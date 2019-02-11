Market Live: Indices off day's lows, Nifty below 10,900; metal, pharma stocks fall

Market Update Equity benchmarks have extended their fall from the opening mark. The Nifty is now below 10,900.

The Sensex fell 121.44 points or 0.33% at 36425.04, and the Nifty declined 53.20 points or 0.49% at 10890.40. The market breadth is negative as 469 shares advanced, against a decline of 980 shares, while 68 shares were unchanged.

Shares of Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Cipla have gained the most, while M&M, Hero MotoCorp, and Indiabulls Housing lost the most.