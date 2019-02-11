Market Live: Indices off day's lows, Nifty below 10,900; metal, pharma stocks fall

Live now
Feb 11, 2019
Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit rises 7%, posts highest every quarterly revenue
Motherson Sumi reduced its consolidated debt to Rs 9,705 crore at the end of December quarter, from Rs 11,302 crore at the end of September 2018.
Shares of Dewan Housing fell nearly 6 percent before recovering as investors reacted to buzz of I-T department notice to the firm.
According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the income tax department sent a notice to DHFL under Section 131 of I-T Act. Further, the company has been asked to furnish books of accounts.
CARE Ratings Limited has revised the rating assigned to Energy Development Company's various credit facilities as mentioned below:
Long term Bank Facilities| Rating B+; Stable | Revised from D
Short term Bank Facilities | CARE A4 | Revised from D
19 stocks among BSE 200 universe have touched their respective 52-week low. They include Balakrishna Industries, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, MRF and Vedanta among others.
Most of the metal stocks are trading in the red. Many among them are trading near their 52-week low.
Nifty Pharma index is down over 2% intraday. All but one stock in the index is trading in the red. Dr Reddy's is the biggest loser, which is down over 6%.
Buzzing: Sun TV Network climbs 7% as analysts remain positive on the stock. They see 38-54% return after stellar Q3 earnings.
Market Update: Sensex is down 186.80 points or 0.51% at 36359.68, and the Nifty down 71.70 points or 0.66% at 10871.90.
About 594 shares have advanced, 1414 shares declined, and 98 shares are unchanged.
India VIX, the indicator of volatility, is up 3.34 percent intraday at 15.56.
Hero Motocorp falls 4% as stock trades ex-dividend
The board of directors, on January 31, declared an interim dividend of Rs 55 per share of Rs 2 each (at the rate of 2,750 percent) for the financial year 2018-19.
Market Update Equity benchmarks have extended their fall from the opening mark. The Nifty is now below 10,900.
The Sensex fell 121.44 points or 0.33% at 36425.04, and the Nifty declined 53.20 points or 0.49% at 10890.40. The market breadth is negative as 469 shares advanced, against a decline of 980 shares, while 68 shares were unchanged.
Shares of Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Cipla have gained the most, while M&M, Hero MotoCorp, and Indiabulls Housing lost the most.
Dr Reddy's falls Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories fell 4 percent on Monday morning as investors reacted to observations being issued to the company by US FDA.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2,704.70 and an intraday low of Rs 2,659.95.
The company on Friday told the exchanges that its Formulations Manufacturing Plant - 3 at Bachupally, Hyderabad had been inspected by the US FDA. It has been issued a Form 483 with 11 observations
Indiabulls Housing cracks 5% Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance are down around 5 percent in trade on Monday morning. Take a look at its intraday chart.
Market opens Equity benchmarks have opened marginally lower, with the Nifty trading around 10,900.
The Sensex is down 53.26 points or 0.15% at 36493.22, while the Nifty is down 36.90 points or 0.34% at 10906.70. The market breadth is narrow as 211 shares advanced, against a decline of 169 shares, while 62 shares were unchanged.
Selling is visible across sectors, with maximum pain seen in automobiles and pharmaceuticals, among others. The Nifty Midcap index is down around 0.20 percent.
Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Tata Steel and Titan are the top gainers, while M&M, Power Grid, Dr Reddy’s and Tata Motors lost the most.
Rupee opens The Indian rupee has opened at 71.23 per US dollar. This implies an appreciation of 8 paise from its previous close of 71.31 per US dollar.
On Friday, the rupee appreciated by 14 paise Friday to close at 71.31 against the US dollar on persistent foreign fund inflows even as the greenback strengthened overseas amid fresh concerns over global growth.
Market at pre-open Pre-opening rates indicate a flat start for equity benchmarks on Monday morning.
The Sensex is up 39.31 points or 0.11% at 36585.79, and the Nifty up 7.10 points or 0.06% at 10950.70.
The rupee has opened at 71.23 per US dollar against Friday’s close of 71.31 per US dollar.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know
The Nifty remained in the grip of bears throughout February 8. It closed below its crucial 5-days exponential moving average placed at 10,967 and made a bearish candle after forming a Doji candle that indicated a possible reversal in the trend.
FPIs turn net buyers in February; invest Rs 5,300 crore in just 6 trading sessions
Foreign investors have infused close to Rs 5,300 crore in the Indian equity markets in the last six trading sessions, mainly on expectations of higher economic growth.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for real-time updates from the markets in India and around the world.