Market Live: Sensex erases opening gains, Nifty below 10,200; IOC falls for 4th day

9:40 am FII View: Laurence Balanco of CLSA said support provided by the 200-DMA and the December lows at the 10,036-10,168 area remains critical to sustain the uptrend.

Last week's test and rebound off this support zone reinforces the significance of this support zone and maintains the current uptrend, he added.

On the upside, initial resistance is provided by the 50-DMA and 27 February high at 10,608-10,639. From a long-term perspective, April 2017's breakout from the 2015-2017 consolidation pattern supports an upside target around the 12,000 area.

9:32 am Buzzing: IOC shares fell for fourth consecutive session, losing another 2 percent, taking total four-day loss to more than 11 percent.

9:28 am Market Update: Benchmark indices erased opening gains amid volatility and mixed Asian cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 49.62 points at 33,126.38 and the 50-share NSE Nifty was down 16.70 points at 10,178.50.

9:20 am Technical Outlook: Traders are advised to stay cautious as the possibility of Nifty slipping its crucial support level of 10,000 looks higher. In the event of a fresh sell-off for the current week in the wake of US Fed policy, strong support is placed around 10,141 levels which was recorded on March 7, suggest experts.

“As a chartist, if we look at the daily chart, this corrective move is not at all surprising. We could clearly see some relief move retesting breakdown points and a couple of key moving averages placed in the vicinity of 10,420 – 10,460 and then a resumption of a downward trajectory in the latter half,” Sameet Chavan- Chief Analyst, Technicals and Derivatives at Angel Broking told Moneycontrol.

“The weekly time frame charts turned negative recently and are clearly proving their significance. Now, traders would keep a close eye on recent swing low of 10,141 as a slide be-low this crucial junction would reinforce the selling pressure in the market,” he said.

Chavan advises traders not to make any kind of bottom fishing soon and should trade with a proper exit strategy. “For the coming week, 10,260 – 10,350 would now be seen as strong hurdles. Any possible move towards these levels is likely to get sold into,” he said.

9:15 am Market Check: Benchmark indices opened the week mildly higher amid volatility and mixed Asian cues on Monday. Political uncertainty after TDP exit from NDA government last week seems digested by the market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 60.89 points at 33,236.89 and the 50-share NSE Nifty was up 21.40 points at 10,216.60.

Vedanta, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla, Sun Pharma, GAIL, Yes Bank and HUL were early gainers.

HPCL, BPCL, IOC, Hero Motocorp, Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra were early losers

Nifty Midcap was up 42 points.

HEG, Graphite India, NBCC, PNC Infratech, Sadbhav Infra, Ashoka Buildcon, United Bank, GMR Infrastructure, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank, PNB, IRB Infrastructure, Ramco Cements and Vakrangee gained up to 10 percent while SAIL and NMDC were under pressure.