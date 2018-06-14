Market Live: Sensex drops over 200 pts on global weakness; pharma stocks outperform

Buzzing: Global brokerage firm CLSA has initiated coverage with Buy rating on ICICI Securities and set a target price at Rs 520, implying potential upside of 46 percent. The stock price gained 3.4 percent intraday.

Equity broking firm is benefited from financialisation of household savings and parent’s brand and reach, the research house said, adding distribution and margin financing will drive revenue expansion.

CLSA expects revenue/net profit to grow at a CAGR of 17/21 percent over FY18-21.

ICICI Securities' dividend yield is one of the highest among Nifty companies and the stock trades at discount to global peers, the research house said.