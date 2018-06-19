Market Live: Sensex drops 200 pts, Nifty holds 10,700; rupee falls to 68.26/$

Gold Update: Gold prices climbed by Rs 100 to Rs 31,900 per 10 grams at the bullion market today, largely in line with a firm trend overseas amid pick up in buying by local jewellers.

However, silver remained under selling pressure and declined by Rs 190 to Rs 41,000 per kg.

Traders attributed the rise in gold prices to a firm trend overseas, supported by a weaker dollar as the trade spat between the US and China intensified, raising safe-haven buying.

Globally, gold rose by 0.28 percent to USD 1,281.50 an ounce in Singapore.