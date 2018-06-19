Market Live: Sensex drops 200 pts, Nifty holds 10,700; rupee falls to 68.26/$

Live now
Jun 19, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PNB Housing Finance to consider fund raising: A meeting of the board of directors of PNB Housing Finance is scheduled to be held on June 26, 2018, to consider fund raising by way of public issue of secured and/or unsecured non-convertible debentures.
Morgan Stanley has maintained overweight rating on Shriram Transport Finance Corporationwith a target of Rs 2,000 per share.
The research house sees 52% EPS CAGR over FY18-20 & 20%+ RoE.
The stock offers good entry point after correction and underlying NPA formation is declining, it said.
Gold Update: Gold prices climbed by Rs 100 to Rs 31,900 per 10 grams at the bullion market today, largely in line with a firm trend overseas amid pick up in buying by local jewellers.
However, silver remained under selling pressure and declined by Rs 190 to Rs 41,000 per kg.
Traders attributed the rise in gold prices to a firm trend overseas, supported by a weaker dollar as the trade spat between the US and China intensified, raising safe-haven buying.
Globally, gold rose by 0.28 percent to USD 1,281.50 an ounce in Singapore.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has launched Levetiracetram in Sodium Chloride injection, an anti-epileptic drug, in the US market.
The Hyderabad-based company's drug is the generic version of HQ Specialty Pharma Corporation's product, company said in a statement.
According to IMS Health data, Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride injection brand and generics had sales of around USD 37 million in the US market.
At 14:45 hrs Dr Reddys Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,393.00, up Rs 12.75, or 0.54 percent on the BSE.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading near day's low, falling 28 paise to 68.26 against the dollar on sustained demand for the American currency from importers and banks amid lower local equities.
Market Update: The sell-off continues in the equity market, tracking correction across the globe after the US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 234.94 points to 35,313.32 and the 50-share NSE Nifty shed 85 points to 10,714.90 while the Nifty Midcap index is down 1.5 percent.
Politics: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended its alliance with PDP in Kashmir by withdrawing support to J&K government.
Leverage levels: Non-financial corporates in the country may show modest improvement in their leverage levels in the current financial year, supported by
higher revenue and earnings growth, says a report.
Global rating agency, Moody's, in a report today said the revenue and Ebitda of non-financial corporates that it rates in the country should grow 10 percent and 8 percent, respectively, for fiscal 2019.
"Strong demand and production efficiencies will help the companies preserve their profitability against the backdrop of rising commodity prices. And, aggregate leverage for rated companies will fall modestly in FY19," Moody's vice president and senior credit officer, Kaustubh Chaubal, said in the report.
These companies reported strong financial results for FY18, with revenue and Ebitda increasing 13 percent and 12 percent, respectively. The acquisitions and capital spending financed by debt will cause the debt levels of its rated companies to rise by 5 percent in FY19, reports PTI.
Air India Stake Sale: The government has decided not to go ahead with Air India stake sale in an election year and will provide required funds for its operations, a senior official said today. The decision comes less than 3 weeks after the proposed 76 per cent strategic stake sale in debt laden national carrier failed to attract any bidder.
Air India will very soon get funds from the government for its day to day operations and will even place orders for a couple of aircraft, the government official said.
The decision was taken at the high level meeting convened by Union Minister Arun Jaitley yesterday. The meeting was attended by Piyush Goyal, who has been temporarily given the charge of finance ministry, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and other senior officials of finance and civil aviation ministries, reports PTI.
Oil Prices Update: Oil prices fell nearly one percent as an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China triggered sharp selloffs in many global markets.
Crude was also weighed down by expectations that producer cartel OPEC and key ally Russia will gradually increase output. The United States and China are threatening punitive tariffs on each other's exports, which could include oil supplies, putting pressure on shares markets.
Brent crude futures were at $74.77 per barrel, down 0.77 percent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $65.33 a barrel, down 0.79 percent, reports Reuters.
Reserve Bank of India to hike again by year-end with August still in play: Reuters poll
RBI Governor Urjit Patel told reporters after the surprise June rate increase that the hike was a response to emerging risks to the inflation target.
Market Update: The market continued to be under selling pressure, tracking correction in global peers after US President Donald Trump warned of potential fresh tariffs on China, saying he could add another 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.
All sectoral indices are in the red with Auto, IT, Metal and PSU Bank falling over a percent each.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 187.63 points to 35,360.63 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 71.40 points to 10,728.50. About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
IPO: Logistics company Avana Logistek has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to launch its initial public offer (IPO).
The share sale consists of fresh issue of up to Rs 300 crore and offer for sale of up to 43,00,000 shares by the selling shareholder, as per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi.
The Mumbai-based company plans to utilise the net proceeds towards funding capital expenditure for setting up of new dry warehouses and cold storages and repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings.
Besides, the IPO proceeds will be used for acquisition of containers for coastal and liner services, expenditure towards software development, implementation and maintenance and general corporate purposes, reports PTI.
Equity Market Outlook: ICICI Securities said
Global factors like a rise in commodity prices, particularly crude oil, sharp depreciation in emerging market currencies and volatility in global fixed income markets have impacted the sentiments of global investors in recent months. Any improvement in these factors would help reverse market sentiments.
Going forward, with the forecast of normal monsoon 2018 and firm rural demand amid a pick-up in industrial activity (increased sales of M&HCV, cranes), we expect the Sensex to stage an impressive earnings recovery, growing in excess of 20 percent CAGR in FY18-20E.
We believe the recent correction particularly in midcap and small caps offer selective investment opportunity. We advise investors to utilise the current volatility to accumulate with a medium to long term investment horizon.
Structurally, the overall bias remains positive as the broader consolidation would make markets healthy by cooling off the overbought situation and gradually forming a higher base that would set the stage to move higher.
RITES IPO to open on June 20; 10 key things you should know
The government is targetted to raise about Rs 453-466 crore through the RITES share sale, at a price band of Rs 180-185 a share, respectively.
Drug Approval: Zydus Cadila has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Tadalafil Tablets USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg.
It is used to treat erectile dysfunction (impotence) and symptoms of benign prostatic hypertrophy (enlarged prostate).
It will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.
Europe Update: European stocks opened significantly lower as investors worry that the US and China are getting closer to a trade war.
France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE are down 1-1.8 percent.
The opening calls reflect concerns over trade tensions after President Trump warned of potential fresh tariffs on China. Trump said Monday he could add another 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.
The move came after Beijing earlier on Monday said it impose duties on $50 billion of US goods, which it claimed was in response to new US levies announced Friday, reports CNBC.
Market Update: The market continued to trade lower in afternoon following weakness in global peers after US President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs on Chinese products. The Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng are down 3-4 percent.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 191.39 points to 35,356.87 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 68.60 points to 10,731.30 while the Nifty Midcap index corrected further, falling more than 1 percent.
About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Rupee Update: The rupee tumbled by 22 paise to 68.21 against the US dollar in afternoon on sustained demand for the American currency from importers and banks amid lower local equities.
The rupee opened a tad higher against yesterday's closing level of 67.99 at the inter-bank foreign exchange market here.
Later, the domestic unit hovered between 67.98 and 68.12 per dollar during morning deals. It was quoting at 68.11 at 1030 hrs.
Persistent foreign capital outflows are looming over the rupee, a dealer said.
Meanwhile, the US dollar was mostly mixed against other currencies in early Asian trade. It fell against the yen and Swiss franc after US President Donald Trump's threat of additional tariffs on China raised worries about an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies.
IPO: Auto parts manufacturer Varroc Engineering has set a price range of Rs 965-967 a share for an initial public offering (IPO) that will open on June 26, according to a public notice on Tuesday.
At the upper end of the range, the IPO will raise about Rs 1,955 crore ($287.46 million), the notice added.
The IPO comprises sale offer of up to 18 lakh shares by promoter Tarang Jain, about 1.69 crore shares by Omega TC Holdings Pte Ltd and up to 16 lakh shares by Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd.
Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Credit Suisse Securities (India) are global co-ordinators and bookrunners for the offer, which closes on June 28.
Plant Shutdown: Goa Carbon has informed the exchange that the issue with the contract workers at the Company''s Paradeep Unit at Vill. Udayabata, Odisha has been resolved and the normalcy at the plant has been restored.
Further, the company has decided to extend the plant shutdown for the regular maintenance work. The production at the said plant is expected to resume shortly.
The stock price was quoting at Rs 660.55, down Rs 14.35, or 2.13 percent.
Buzzing: C & C Constructions share price is locked at 5 percent upper circuit after the company has entered into negotiated settlement with State Bank of India (SBI), the lead lender in regard to financial assistance provided to the company by it.
Market Update: The market remained under pressure on global weakness after the US President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs on Chinese products. China's Shanghai Composite dropped 3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 2 percent. Dow Jones futures also shed around 300 points, indicating weak opening on Wall Street.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 189.12 points to 35,359.14 and the 50-share NSE Nifty down 67.40 points at 10,732.50 as IOC, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Vedanta, ICICI Bank and SBI are down 1-3 percent.
About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
Order Win: Cords Cable Industries has bagged bulk order amounting to Rs 47.20 crore.
What are Money Market Mutual Funds? Consider these 5 important factors before investing
The money invested in money market mutual funds can be used for emergency hospitalisation, child's school fees, vacation planned over the next 2 to 3 months.
Tata Power in pact with IDFC Bank: Tata Power has become the first power utility to enable online, automated bill payments using e-NACH (Electronic National Automated Clearing House).
IDFC Bank is a technology partner and a settlement banker to Tata Power.
t 11:02 hrs Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 74, down Rs 1.20, or 1.60 percent. It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 73.80.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that the US Food & Drug Administration provided its first supplemental abbreviated new drug application (sANDA) approval for the company’s manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carolina.
The said approval covers, Atovaquone and Proguanil Hydrochloride Tablets, 250 MG/100 MG and 62.5 MG/25 MG, a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s Malarone (atovaquone and proguanil hydrochloride) Tablets.