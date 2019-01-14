Market Live: Nifty around 10,700, Sensex down over 200 points; Yes Bank up 4%

Live now
Jan 14, 2019 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing: Shares of GNA Axles gained 5 percent on Monday after company's Q3 net profit rose 41.6 percent to Rs 18 crore and revenue increased by 47.5 percent to Rs 246.3 crore.
EQ India Fund & PMS clients of Equity Intelligence India Pvt Ltd hold 8.38 percent stake. The firm held 7.9 percent stake in the quarter ended June
Rupee slips further: The Indian rupee slipped further as it is trading near the day's low at 70.80, down 31 paise against Friday's close 70.49.
Traders should keep watching lower time frame oscillators like RSI on hourly price for early indication of the side in which breakout will ultimately happen
The IT major reported 12 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) decline in December quarter net profit to Rs 3,609 from Rs 4,110 crore last quarter
DMart falls Shares of Avenue Supermarts, the operator of DMart stores, have fallen on the back of weak results for December quarter.
Market opens Equity benchmarks have begun the day on a lower note, with the Sensex shedding over 100 points. The Nifty is trading around 10,750.
Barring IT, all other sectoral indices are trading in the red, with pain visible among banks, automobile, consumption and infrastructure sectors.
The Sensex is down 139.52 points or 0.39% at 35870.32, and the Nifty down 44.20 points or 0.41% at 10750.80. The market breadth is negative as 303 shares advanced, against a decline of 475 shares, while 45 shares were unchanged.
Infosys, Sun Pharma, and HPCL are the top gainers, while Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, and HDFC have lost the most.
Tax breaks are important as they bring down your tax liability. Though saving income tax cannot be the sole aim for one's investments, it helps to take into account tax breaks while investing to ensure congruence between financial planning and tax planning.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee opened flat at 70.48 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 70.49.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are opened with marginal gains on Monday with Nifty trading above 10,800 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 82.79 points or 0.23% at 36092.63, and the Nifty up 16.80 points or 0.16% at 10811.80.
Avenue Supermart is down 5 percent, while J&K Bank up 4.5 percent in the pre-opening trade on the back of December quarter numbers.
Wall Street ends lower on Friday: Wall Street dipped slightly on Friday, breaking a five-session rally, as energy shares declined and investors looked ahead to earnings season, which kicks off next week with Citigroup, JPMorgan and other big banks.
The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Monday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 26.60 points lower at 10,795 on Friday.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, a gain of 11.50 points or 0.11 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,828.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Benchmark indices ended the rangebound session on a negative note on January 11, with the Nifty50 closing a tad below the 10,800 levels and forming a 'Hammer' kind of pattern on the daily scale.
Asian markets trade flat: Asian shares camped near 1-1/2 month highs on Monday as investors kept a wary eye on looming Chinese trade data on increasing signs a slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy is dragging on global growth.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.