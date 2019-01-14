Market Live: Nifty around 10,700, Sensex down over 200 points; Yes Bank up 4%

Market opens Equity benchmarks have begun the day on a lower note, with the Sensex shedding over 100 points. The Nifty is trading around 10,750.

Barring IT, all other sectoral indices are trading in the red, with pain visible among banks, automobile, consumption and infrastructure sectors.

The Sensex is down 139.52 points or 0.39% at 35870.32, and the Nifty down 44.20 points or 0.41% at 10750.80. The market breadth is negative as 303 shares advanced, against a decline of 475 shares, while 45 shares were unchanged.

Infosys, Sun Pharma, and HPCL are the top gainers, while Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, and HDFC have lost the most.