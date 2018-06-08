Market Live: Sensex down over 100 points, Nifty hovers near 10,700; Sun Pharma sees big gains

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries surged 9 percent during the day’s trade as investors cheered a regulatory development on the stock.

According to a report on CNBC-TV18, the company has received a voluntary action initiated (VAI) status for its Halol plant from US FDA.

For the uninitiated, VAI status would imply that there would be no re-inspection required at its Halol unit.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued three observations to the unit in February.