Market Live: Sensex down over 100 points, Nifty gives up 10,800; banks, auto fall

Buzzing: Shares of Symphony gained 4 percent as company is going to acquire 95 percent stake in Climate Technologies Pty. Australia.

The company has entered into a share sale agreement to effectively purchase 95 percent equity stake in Climate Technologies Pty through a new incorporated subsidiary company Symphony AU Pty, Australia.

The acquisition will be executed at a valuation range of A$ 40-44 million (Rs 201 crore - Rs 22I crore) depending on the achievement of FY18F EBITDA (June ended), company said in release.

Further, the valuation is subject to change based on customary closing conditions. The company plans to finance the acquisition through a judicious mix of debt and internal cash accruals, it added.