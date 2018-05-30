Market Live: Sensex dips 100 pts amid political turmoil in Italy; M&M, Coal India rally

Earnings Reaction: Coal India’s shares gained over 3.5 percent. Investors reacted to the results for March quarter posted by the firm, which included a one-time gratuity payout.

Brokerage house Nomura has maintained its neutral call on the stock with a target of Rs 332 apiece. It observed that the company had a strong March quarter as price hikes in January materialized. Its realisation on fuel supply agreement front surprised and has driven the sizeable earnings beat. In fact, the revenue was 9 percent above consensus estimates.

Meanwhile, Jefferies has also maintained its buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 350 per share. It said that the operating profit, ex-gratuity provision) was up 124 percent year on year and 22 percent ahead of estimates.

The company reported a fall of over 52 percent in the net profit for March quarter at Rs 1,295 crore. The company had posted a profit of Rs 2,919 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year. Its revenues fell 16 percent at Rs 26,909 crore against Rs 23,243 crore year on year.

A steep increase in its gratuity payout/employee benefit expenses at Rs 16,654 crore dragged its results. Other income and expenses reported by the firm were at Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 1,261 crore, respectively.