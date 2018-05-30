Market Live: Sensex dips 100 pts amid political turmoil in Italy; M&M, Coal India rally

Live now
May 30, 2018 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CLARIFICATION: Prices of petrol and diesel have been cut by 1 paise and not 59 paise as mentioned earlier. Indian Oil (IOC) had published the wrong prices of the commodity earlier today.
Recent developments in Italy have led to nervousness in European and global markets. President Mattarella has appointed a stop-gap Prime Minister before re-election in July.
Buzzing: Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals gained nearly 2 percent as company has reported more than double growth in March quarter profit at Rs 457.2 crore, driven by strong operational income.
Profit in the same quarter last fiscal stood at Rs 215.5 crore, the company said in its filing.
Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 3.7 percent to Rs 10,144 crore compared to Rs 9,779.5 crore in corresponding period last year
Market Update: Benchmark indices remained under pressure, with the Sensex falling 115.22 points to 34,834.02 and the Nifty declining 44.70 points to 10,588.60.
Earnings Reaction: Coal India’s shares gained over 3.5 percent. Investors reacted to the results for March quarter posted by the firm, which included a one-time gratuity payout.
Brokerage house Nomura has maintained its neutral call on the stock with a target of Rs 332 apiece. It observed that the company had a strong March quarter as price hikes in January materialized. Its realisation on fuel supply agreement front surprised and has driven the sizeable earnings beat. In fact, the revenue was 9 percent above consensus estimates.
Meanwhile, Jefferies has also maintained its buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 350 per share. It said that the operating profit, ex-gratuity provision) was up 124 percent year on year and 22 percent ahead of estimates.
The company reported a fall of over 52 percent in the net profit for March quarter at Rs 1,295 crore. The company had posted a profit of Rs 2,919 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year. Its revenues fell 16 percent at Rs 26,909 crore against Rs 23,243 crore year on year.
A steep increase in its gratuity payout/employee benefit expenses at Rs 16,654 crore dragged its results. Other income and expenses reported by the firm were at Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 1,261 crore, respectively.
Power Grid gains 2%; CLSA downgrades to outperform, cut target to Rs 237
Shares of Power Grid Corporation rose 2.2 percent in the early trade on Wednesday. The company has posted 4.6 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 2,004.7 crore and revenue was up at Rs 7,811.3 crore.
Earnings Reaction: Shares of Glenmark Pharma touched 52-week low of Rs 483.60, falling 9 percent intraday on the back of poor fourth quarter numbers.
The company has reported 17.5 percent fall in its Q4 net profit at Rs 151.6 crore against Rs 183.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Revenue of the company was down 7 percent at Rs 2,279.8 crore against Rs 2,457.7 crore
The operating profit or EBITDA of the company was down 26 percent at Rs 326.8 crore and margin was at 14.3 percent.
US market will continue to remain a challenging environment for next 4 quarters, company said.
Glenn Saldanha, Chairman & MD, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said, “While FY 2018 was a challenging year mainly on account of pricing pressure in the US, our other key markets like Europe and India performed well on the back of new product launches.”
“Even though we expect pricing pressure to persist, we are glad that FY 2019 has started on a positive note for us with approval s for some interesting products in the US,” he added.
Buzzing: Granules India share price declined over a percent after the promoter created pledge on 5.5 percent equity on May 28.
Market Update: The market extended previous day's losses with the Sensex falling more than 150 points following correction in global peers on political turmoil in Italy.
The Nifty50 has broken 10,600 levels while all sectoral indices are in the red barring IT.
Banking & financials pulled the market lower as Nifty Bank and Financial Services indices lost nearly a percent.
Oil retailers IOC, HPCL and BPCL fell up to 3 percent after cut in fuel prices.
M&M, Coal India and Power Grid gained 2 percent each following March quarter earnings.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 171.66 points to 34,777.58 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 62.10 points to 10,571.20. shares have advanced, 895 shares declined, and 86 shares are unchanged.
Buzzing: Mahindra and Mahindra share price rallied 2.5 percent after Credit Suisse has maintained Outperform rating on the stock with increased target price at Rs 1,030 (from Rs 970) following better-than-expected earnings for March quarter.
Auto profitability continued to improve in Q4, and 15 percent beat on EBITDA was helped by operating leverage, product-mix & cost-control, it said.
The research house further said tractor outlook is promising, given positive factors like monsoons, government spend on infra/rural & financial availability.
Auto segment profitability could have been better but for Ssangyong losses, it feels. It sees scope for improvement in non-India farm business over medium term.
Credit Suisse raised FY19 tractor volumes & adjust auto volumes, leading to 1-4 percent rise in FY19-20 EPS. The stock traded at attractive valuation of less than 13x core FY20 EPS.
Earnings Reaction: Road construction company Dilip Buildcon share price fell 3 percent after contraction in operating margin for March quarter.
Net profit in Q4 grew by 11 percent year-on-year to Rs 217.4 crore and revenue from operations increased 46.1 percent to Rs 2,557.9 crore.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 33.2 percent to Rs 472.6 crore, but margin fell 180 basis points to 18.5 percent compared to year-ago.
Dilip Buildcon posted one-time loss at Rs 15.2 crore and reported deferred tax expenses for the quarter at Rs 45.6 crore against write-back of Rs 0.7 crore.
Sector-wise, FPIs bought into financials (non-banking financial companies and private bank), IT and metals and sold autos, utilities, state-run banks, energy and consumer staples.
Market Opening: Benchmark indices extended yesterday's losses on Wednesday, tracking weakness in global stocks on political turmoil in Italy.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 151.57 points to 34,797.67 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slid 63.30 points to 10,570.
Vedanta, Tata Motors, SBI, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and Grasim Industries fell up to 2.5 percent.
M&M, BPCL and Infosys are gainers in opening.
Nifty Midcap lost 156 points. Nifty Bank declined 237 points.
Dilip Buildcon, Glenmark Pharma, BEL, Eveready Industries, Vakrangee, Jain Irrigation, Canara Bank, Allahabad Bank and LIC Housing Finance slipped up to 6 percent.
Greenply Industries, Reliance Communications, Dish TV and Power Grid are gainers.
In New Delhi, a cut of less than 1 percentage point means that petrol will cost 77.83 rupees/litre on Wednesday, while diesel will be sold at 68.75 rupees/litre.
Market Outlook: ICICI Securities said
Equity benchmarks snapped their three-day winning streak and settled marginally lower weighed down by subdued global cues. The Nifty settled at 10,633, down 55 points or 0.5 percent. Broader markets behaved in line with benchmarks as the Nifty midcap and small cap lost 0.3 percent, each.
The price action formed a sizable bear candle encompassing the previous session’s real body and filled Monday’s positive gap, indicating a pause in momentum post the 300-point rally (seen over last three sessions). Going ahead, we expect the Nifty to take a breather amid positive price structure and gradually head towards 10,850 in coming weeks.
In the coming session, the market is likely to open negative, tracking weak global cues. However, we believe it would hold the key support zone of 10,500 as it is the confluence of 61.8% retracement of last leg of up move (10,418–10717) at 10,530 and placement of upward sloping trend line (adjoining 9,952 – 10,418) around 10,500. Thus, we believe any dip towards 10,500 should be used as an incremental buying opportunity in quality stocks. Failure to hold 10,500 would lead to prolonging of ongoing consolidation towards 10,400.
ONGC | ICICI Bank | Glenmark Pharma | Fortis | Interglobe Aviation | SAIL | Canara Bank | Bank of Baroda | Dilip Buildcon are stocks which are in news today.
Market Outlook: Stewart & Mackertich said
Taking global cues, Nifty is expected to open gap-down around 10,560 and likely to remain weak as long as it trades below 10,600. Next support is placed around 10,500.
The Nifty previous session ended 0.52% down at 10,633.30. It opened flat and touched the intraday high of 10717 before breaking down early morning low amid weak global cues. It failed to sustain above 10,700 for the second consecutive session towards ending the session with a bearish Marubzu candle nearer to day’s low 10616.10. Selling intensity may take the Benchmark Index below 30 EMA on daily chart placed around 10,600 and may test downside supports placed around 10,560 and 10,500.
On the Nifty hourly chart; breaking down 200 EMA placed around 10,605 may initiate further correction towards 10,560 and 10,500. In case of intraday pullback, 10,600 will act as the critical resistance.
Nifty patterns on multiple time frames show; it failed to sustain above the critical support placed around 10,700 for the second consecutive session and ended nearer to 30 daily EMA. Breaking down 30 daily EMA may leave the Nifty ending in deadlock for a few sessions. Hence, cautious trading is advised.
Market Pre-Opening: Benchmark indices are flat in pre-opening, which indicated that the market already priced in global weakness in previous session.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 33.06 points to 34,916.18 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 1.20 points at 10,632.10.
Glenmark Pharma slipped 10 percent.
Wockhardt and Lupin fell 4 percent.
M&M gained 1.66 percent and Eveready Industries rose half a percent.
Crude Update: Oil prices were lower on worries that Saudi Arabia and Russia will pump more crude weighing on the market.
Saudi Arabia and Russia have discussed raising OPEC and non-OPEC oil production by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to counter potential supply shortfalls from Venezuela and Iran.
Brent crude was down 0.62 percent at $74.92 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.36 percent at $66.49 a barrel, reports CNBC.
Market Cues: The Nifty50 is expected to open gap down on Wednesday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 55 points lower at 10,633 on Monday.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 71 points. Nifty futures were trading around 10,538-level on the Singaporean Stock Exchange.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average registered their biggest one-day percentage drops in a month on Tuesday as political turmoil in Italy sparked concerns about the stability of the euro zone and shares of US banks tumbled, said a Reuters report.
Asian shares extended a global sell-off. Japan's Nikkei, China's Shanghai Composite, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi are down 1.5-2 percent.
The Nifty50 is expected to open gap down on Wednesday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 55 points lower at 10,633 on Monday.
Market Outlook: Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan feels that the fluctuating rupee, oil prices and Bond yields could keep equity markets volatile.
However he maintains bullish view on the markets and feels there are select buying opportunities in auto, private banking and consumer durables. "We like stocks such as Max Financials, ONGC and UPL, which are backed by strong earnings potential going ahead."