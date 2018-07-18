Market Live: Sensex cools off after touching record high, Nifty around 11,050; metals weak

Sun Pharma gets USFDA approval: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Infugem (gemcitabine in 0.9% sodium chloride injection) 10 mg/mL, for intravenous use in a ready-to-administer (RTA) bag.

This is the first USFDA approval for a product from Sun Pharma’s Halol facility post receipt of establishment inspection report (EIR) in June 2018

At 11:16 hrs Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 553.25, up Rs 4.45, or 0.81 percent.