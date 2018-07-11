Market Live: Sensex continues to trade flat, Nifty holds 10,950; midcaps see selling pressure

IDBI Bank share price rallied 10 percent intraday on Wednesday on reports that there could be open offer from country's largest insurance company LIC.

The rally was in addition to more than 10 percent upside in previous two consecutive sessions, taking total this week's gains to more than 21 percent.

The insurance behemoth will make an open offer to minority shareholders of IDBI Bank in which it proposes to acquire up to 51 percent equity, PTI said quoting sources.

The state-owned life insurer will approach market regulator Sebi after getting approval from its board for acquiring stake in the state-owned bank.