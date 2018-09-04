App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 04, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex continues to see consolidation, Nifty around 11,550; midcap falls 1%

Heavyweights such as RIL and HDFC twins, too, are batting for the bulls. FMCG stocks are the biggest losers, while banks, auto, infra, metals and pharmaceuticals are also a drag.

highlights

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.