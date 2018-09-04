Market Live: Sensex continues to see consolidation, Nifty around 11,550; midcap falls 1%

Live now
Sep 04, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Petrol price breaks its own record of all-time high, reaches Rs 86.72/litre in Mumbai; check out fuel price in other cities
The uptrend in petrol price hikes continued on Tuesday, with the fuel touching a fresh high across the country. Petrol hit Rs 86.72 per litre in Mumbai, an increase of 16 paise from its Monday's price.
Netflix Partners with Hathway: Shares of Hathway Cable and Datacom jumped 20 percent after company entered in to partnership with Netflix to offer video streaming services to its subscribers.
Netflix said Tuesday it has partnered Hathway Broadband to offer video streaming services to the latter's eight lakh subscribers. Under the alliance, Netflix will be offered through Hathway's set-top box that includes a remote with a dedicated Netflix button to allow users to launch the service directly.
The cable broadband provider's subscribers will also be able to pay for their Netflix subscription using their Hathway bill, a statement said.
Buzzing: Shares of Merck fell 5 percent intraday Tuesday after Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of 51.8 percent stake in the company by Procter & Gamble Overseas.
CCI has passed an order approving the transaction involving the proposed acquisition by Procter & Gamble Overseas India B. V. of 51.8 percent equity share capital of the company.
It has also approved the proposed transfer of the non-consumer health business of the company to Merck Life Science or any of its affiliates on a going concern basis by way of slump sale.
Market Update: Consolidation has continued on D-Street through the morning, with the Nifty hovering around 11,550-mark. IT stocks have maintained their strong momentum and looked to support the market from falling further.
Heavyweights such as RIL and HDFC twins, too, are batting for the bulls. FMCG stocks are the biggest losers, while banks, auto, infra, metals and pharmaceuticals are also a drag.
Meanwhile, midcaps have also traded weak, falling over a percent.
Among stocks, Infosys and TCS are the top gainers, while HUL, IndusInd Bank, and UPL have lost the most.
The Sensex is down 22.22 points or 0.06% at 38290.30, and the Nifty down 26.90 points or 0.23% at 11555.50. The market breadth is negative as 862 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,479 shares, while 112 shares were unchanged.
The market has been on correction and consolidation mode after hitting record high in previous week, thanks to declining rupee and rising crude oil prices which may hit current account deficit.
Parekh is looking to enhance leadership through external hires in account management, large deals team and select digital competencies along with looking at ways to rein in attrition.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, United Spirits, Tata Elxsi, Future Retail and Mahindra CIE Automotive are stocks stocks which could give 9-18% return in 1 month.
Market Update: There is some choppiness visible in the market, as they are currently off their low points again. The Nifty is trading around 11,550 now, even as weak rupee and high crude oil prices are weighing on other sectoral indices. The rupee’s record low moves are boosting stocks in the IT space, with the Nifty IT index surging 2 percent now.
HDFC twins, Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS are fighting it out for the bulls. ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HUL are a drag on the indices.
The Sensex is up 49.09 points or 0.13% at 38361.61, while the Nifty is down 1.20 points or 0.01% at 11581.20. The market breadth is negative as 734 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,282 shares, while 95 shares are unchanged.
Thanks to rupee which hit record low; tech stocks remain on investors' radar
The Indian rupee has been on downward trajectory and has not been showing any sign of rebound, which is always good thing for exporters like technology stocks.
Buzzing: Share price of Soril Infra Resources locked at 5 percent upper circuit, hitting 52-week high of Rs 663.70 on Tuesday as company to consider preferential issue of equity shares to promoter.
A meeting of the board of directors of the company would be held on September 6, 2018, to consider and approve the preferential issue of equity shares/convertible securities of the company, to promoter group and/or their PACs, and its pricing.
Market Update: Sharp selloff across all sectors has turned the market negative. The Nifty is trading below 11,550.
Weakness is visible among banks, pharmaceuticals, metals, FMCG as well as auto names. A fall of 1 percent on the Nifty Midcap index is also weighing on the market.
The Indian rupee extended its losses after opening at a fresh record low. It fell to 71.37 per US dollar and is currently trading around 71.28 levels. This weakness has boosted IT stocks.
Among shares, Persistent Systems is up over 2 percent on the back of an acquisition, while Infosys is up around 2 percent. The stock went ex-bonus today, which was announced in the ratio of 1:1 during its June quarter results announcement.
Persistent gains post buyout: Shares of Persistent Systems gained over 2.5 percent on Tuesday morning as investors cheered its buyout of Herald Tech.
The company on Monday announced the acquisition of Herald Technologies, a start-up in the US, created to transform the data overload swamping healthcare professionals into clear and actionable insights.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 858.00 and an intraday low of Rs 845.05.
Brokerage house Morgan Stanley believes that the acquisition is aimed at strengthening its IP offerings for healthcare vertical. It has an overweight call on the stock with a target of Rs 970 apiece.
Further, it added that the buyout could be strategic from capabilities point of view as well as marginally dilutive to FY19 EPS.
Under this scheme, SBI offers loan of up to Rs 10 lakh at a reduced interest rate of 8.45 percent per annum along with waiver of processing fee
Market opens: The market gave up most of its gains in the first few minutes of beginning trade, with the Nifty trading below 11,600.
The Sensex is up 9.89 points or 0.03% at 38322.41, and the Nifty down 6.80 points or 0.06% at 11575.60. The market breadth is narrow as 557 shares advanced, 457 shares declined, and 41 shares are unchanged.
Banks are trading in the red, whereas IT is the big gainer of the day on the back of a weak rupee.
Among shares, TCS and Tata Motors are the top gainers, while HUL, ITC, HPCL and UltraTech Cement are the top losers.
Indian rupee opens at fresh record low of 71.28 per dollar
The Indian rupee opened at another fresh record low of 71.28 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 71.21.
Market at pre-open: The Nifty is trading marginally higher in pre-opening on Tuesday morning, while the Sensex is up around 200 points.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 214.18 points or 0.56% at 38526.70, while the Nifty was up 15.10 points or 0.13% at 11597.50.
The rupee has managed to open at a fresh record low of 71.28 per US dollar.
Fitch said the risk of currency pressures triggering a policy-induced spike in domestic borrowing costs is mitigated by the Reserve Bank of India's relatively narrow focus on its inflation objective.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 1 point or 0.01 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,629-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
The market has been remarkably mature about the rupee/dollar. In part it thinks that the depreciation in the rupee versus the dollar is not as alarming as what it is in other emerging markets.
Stocks in news Idea Cellular allotted NCD worth Rs 1500 crore Reliance Capital board meeting on September 11 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all the news, views and analysis from the markets in India and around the world.