Market Live: Sensex continues to see consolidation, Nifty around 11,550; midcap falls 1%

Market Update: Consolidation has continued on D-Street through the morning, with the Nifty hovering around 11,550-mark. IT stocks have maintained their strong momentum and looked to support the market from falling further.

Heavyweights such as RIL and HDFC twins, too, are batting for the bulls. FMCG stocks are the biggest losers, while banks, auto, infra, metals and pharmaceuticals are also a drag.

Meanwhile, midcaps have also traded weak, falling over a percent.

Among stocks, Infosys and TCS are the top gainers, while HUL, IndusInd Bank, and UPL have lost the most.

The Sensex is down 22.22 points or 0.06% at 38290.30, and the Nifty down 26.90 points or 0.23% at 11555.50. The market breadth is negative as 862 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,479 shares, while 112 shares were unchanged.