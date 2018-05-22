Market Live: Sensex consolidates; SBI shares rise despite posting big Q4 loss, Tata Motors top gainer

Results reaction: Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares price increased by 8 percent despite decline in net profit for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company Q4FY18 net profit declined by 3.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 302.2 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31 due to continuing headwinds in the US and steep sales drop in Russia.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 337.6 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue during the quarter grew 1 percent to Rs 3,534.9 crore compared to Rs 3,498.5 crore a year ago.