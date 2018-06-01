Market Live: Sensex consolidates amid mixed Asia trade; Bajaj Auto, Vedanta up 3%

Tata Chemicals completes sale of Phosphatic fertilisers biz: The company has completed the sale and disposal of its Phosphatic Fertilisers business and the Trading business comprising bulk and non-bulk fertilisers, by way of a slump sale on a going concern basis, to IRC Agrochemicals after the receipt of requisite regulatory approvals and fulfilment of Conditions Precedent as contemplated in the Business Transfer Agreement dated November 6, 2017.

The company has received a consideration of Rs 872.84 crore from IRC today, i.e. June 1, 2018.

The consideration includes Rs 572.76 crore in cash and the balance by way of letters of credit / bank guarantees. Subsidy receivables were not included in the transaction.

Thus, on completion of the transaction, the divestment business of the company pursuant to the BTA stands transferred to IRC effective June 1, 2018.