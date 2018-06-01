Market Live: Sensex consolidates amid mixed Asia trade; Bajaj Auto, Vedanta up 3%

Live now
Jun 01, 2018 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing: Shares of PNC Infratech gained 3 percent intraday Friday as company declared the lowest bidder for 4th package of Nagpur-Mumbai six lane access controlled super communication expressway (Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg) village Donad Bk. to village Januana Kh. section in Washim District on EPC basis for a quoted price of Rs 2099.52 crore.
Tata Chemicals completes sale of Phosphatic fertilisers biz: The company has completed the sale and disposal of its Phosphatic Fertilisers business and the Trading business comprising bulk and non-bulk fertilisers, by way of a slump sale on a going concern basis, to IRC Agrochemicals after the receipt of requisite regulatory approvals and fulfilment of Conditions Precedent as contemplated in the Business Transfer Agreement dated November 6, 2017.
The company has received a consideration of Rs 872.84 crore from IRC today, i.e. June 1, 2018.
The consideration includes Rs 572.76 crore in cash and the balance by way of letters of credit / bank guarantees. Subsidy receivables were not included in the transaction.
Thus, on completion of the transaction, the divestment business of the company pursuant to the BTA stands transferred to IRC effective June 1, 2018.
Ashok Leyland May Sales Data:
Auto sales: Eicher Motors said its Royal Enfield sales grew by 23 percent to 74,697 units in May 2018, compared to 60,696 units sold in same month last year.
Sales data was far below Nomura estimates of 77,000 units.
Its exports increased 7 percent to 2,187 units compared to 2,049 units sold in May 2017.
Drug Patent: Suven Life Sciences is participating and presenting positive Preclinical and Phase-1 clinical data of advanced molecules from their portfolio of new chemical entities (NCEs) at Sleep 2018, a joint meeting of the American Academy Of Sleep Medicine And The Sleep Research Society being held at Baltimore, USA during June 2-6, 2018.
During the conference Suven will present their Phase 2 ready differentiated Clinical stage therapeutic candidate SUVN-G3031 (Histamine-3 receptor antagonist) for the treatment of Narcolepsy and Narcolepsy associated with Cataplexy. Narcolepsy is a commercially attractive space with a large unmet need.
Auto Sales: Maruti Suzuki India, the leader in passenger vehicles, sold 1,72,512 units in May 2018, registering massive 26 percent growth compared to 136,962 units sold in May 2017.
Domestic sales grew by 24.9 percent year-on-year to 1,63,200 units while exports sales jumped 48.1 percent to 9,312 units in May 2018.
Market Update: The market remained rangebound in morning trade, as investors after digesting better-than-expected Q4 GDP data shifted focus to global trade concerns, and the movement in crude oil prices & rupee.
The Nifty Midcap index continued to underperform frontliners, falling half a percent.
Select banks and FMCG stocks are under pressure while technology, metals and pharma stocks supported the market.
Asian markets remained mixed with investors cautious over trade tensions after the US announced tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.
MOIL in focus: The company slashed prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products, effective from June 1, 2018.
The company informed exchanges that in line with the business practice of fixing/revising prices manganese ore, the company has fixed/revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products, effective from 01.06.2018 as under.
(1) The prices of ferro grade, SMGR (Mn30% & Mn25%) and Fines have been decreased by about 15 percent on the existing prices prevailing since 01.05.2018. Further, a discount at 5 percent will be offered on the revised prices of “Three” specific grades of materials i.e. BG102, BG1408 & BGF534 and discount at 10 percent will be offered on revised price of BG1466 for dispatches during June’2018.
(2) The prices of chemical grades of ore have been decreased by about 20% on the existing prices prevailing since 01.05.2018.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are mildly higher amid consolidation, as better-than-expected GDP data for March quarter lifted investors sentiment.
The Sensex rose 66.85 points to 35,389.23 and the Nifty gained 18.30 points at 10,754.50 but the market breadth remained in favour of bears.
About 1,066 shares declined against 910 advancing shares on the BSE.
ICICI Bank in focus: After receiving certain media queries, the country's largest private sector lender clarified to exchanges that the board of directors denied having asked Chanda Kochhar to go on leave.
"She is on her annual leave which was planned in advance. Further, the board denies that it has appointed any search committee to find her successor," it said.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading higher by 15 paise at 67.26 against the US dollar on continued selling of the American currency by banks and exporters amid robust macroeconomic data.
Data released by the CSO yesterday showed gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the January-March quarter of 2017-18 was at a seven-quarter high of 7.7 per cent, helping India retain the tag of world's fastest growing major economy.
Forex dealers said besides sustained selling of the American currency by exporters as well as banks, a higher opening in the domestic equity market supported the rupee.
However, the dollar's strength against other currencies overseas capped the gains.
Yesterday, the local currency had edged up by 2 paise to end at 67.41 against the American currency on stray dollar selling by banks and exporters. (With inputs from PTI)
Jain Irrigation in focus: India Ratings has upgraded its long-term issuer rating with stable outlook. The stock gained a percent.
Buzzing: ONGC share price fell nearly 4 percent after sources said the government may ask state-owned the company to bear fuel subsidy to help cut petrol and diesel prices.
The government does not want to cut excise duty and is looking at alternative means to reduce petrol and diesel prices that had on Tuesday touched an all-time high of Rs 78.43 per litre and Rs 69.31 a litre respectively.
Sources said the alternative in works is to ask ONGC give subsidy to fuel retailers so that they can sell petrol and diesel at below market rates.
Oil producers ONGC and Oil India Ltd had till June 2015 made good as much as 40 per cent of the under-recoveries or subsidy arising out of selling fuel at below market price. The same subsidy sharing in some form is being brought back, they said.
Sources said that meetings to decide on the subsidy sharing mechanism were on and an announcement may come as early as today, reports PTI.
ONGC Chairman and Managing Director Shashi Shanker, before the news of meeting came to light, said that the company has not heard anything from the government on subsidy sharing.
Market Update: The market consolidates as investors digested better-than-expected March quarter GDP data which shows that India is the fastest growing economy.
The Nifty50 is trading in a narrow range around its previous closing levels but the Midcap index underperformed frontliners again, falling third of a percent.
Bajaj Auto gained 2 percent after the company registered 30 percent growth year-on-year in May sales data.
Nifty Bank slipped around half a percent but ICICI Bank stands toll among banking space, rising nearly 4 percent.
Asian markets are mixed with investors cautious over trade tensions after the US announced tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, reports CNBC.
Auto Sales: Bajaj Auto sold 4.07 lakh units in May 2018, registering a 30 percent growth compared to 3.14 lakh units sold in corresponding month last year.
Numbers were ahead of Nomura expectations of 3.97 lakh units.
Domestic sales during the month grew by 29 percent to 2.24 lakh units and exports grew by 31 percent to 1.82 lakh units compared to same month previous year.
Bajaj Auto said motorcycle sales increased 24 percent to 3.42 lakh units while 3-wheeler sales shot up 76 percent to 64,449 units and 3-wheeler exports grew by 69 percent to 32,367 units.
Buzzing: Granules India gained mildly despite the US Food and Drug Administration has issued Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the company’s Gagillapur facility in Hyderabad, Telangana.
This facility was inspected by US FDA in March 2018 without any 483 observations during the inspection.
Gagillapur facility manufactures finished dosages (PBS) and pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIS).
Market Opening: Benchmark indices started off last day of the week on a flat note despite better-than-expected fourth quarter GDP data.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 25.01 points to 35,297.37 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 16.90 points to 10,719.30.
Nifty Bank index fell 150 points and Nifty Midcap index declined 40 points.
ICICI Bank rallied nearly 4 percent after Chanda Kochhar has already proceeded on leave. The bank is calling it a 'planned annual leave'.
Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, HPCL, Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Indiabulls Housing, HUL and Tata Motors are early gainers.
ONGC fell 4 percent. Axis Bank decliend 1.6 percent and ITC lost 0.3 percent.
Escorts rallied 1.7 percent post May Auto sales data.
CG Power, Idea Cellular, Balrampur Chini, Suzlon Energy and PFC gained up to 7 percent.
Reliance Communications and Vakrangee fell up to 5 percent.
Market Outlook: Ajay Bodke CEO & Chief Portfolio Manager(PMS), Prabhudas Lilladher said
The market is more focused on the dynamics unfolding in the global crude market and the outcome of the crucial meeting between OPEC & Russia on 22nd June. If there is an agreement for a largish increase in global production, likelihood of a further slide in crude prices can't be ruled out. This would reduce risk aversion and spur a strong rally in equities of those economies that are heavily dependent on imports of crude like India.
Market has discounted the fallout of the by-election results. BJP needs to rework it's strategy factoring in a high index of Opposition Unity in the forthcoming State as well as National and frame it's narrative accordingly.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 4.5 points or 0.04 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,720.50- level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Market Pre-Opening Update: Benchmark indices settled mildly higher in pre-opening trade.
The BSE Sensex rose 51.60 points to 35,373.98 and the Nifty gained 2.30 points at 10,738.50.
Auto Sales: Escorts has announced its tractor sales data for the month of May, which grew by 20.9 percent compared to same month last year.
The company sold 8,325 units in May 2018 against 6,886 units sold in May 2017.
Exports also registered a growth of 105 percent at 238 units compared to 116 units sold in year-ago month.
Market Pre-Opening: Benchmark indices are trading higher in pre-opening, following the fourth quarter GDP data.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 155.92 points to 35,478.30 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 66 points at 10,802.20.
7.17% 10-year government bond yield opened at 7.88 percent, higher by 5 basis points compared to 7.83 percent in previous session.
Market Cues: The Nifty50 is expected to open flat on Friday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 121 points higher at 10,736 on Thursday.
US stocks fell on Thursday after the United States moved to impose tariffs on metal imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, prompting retaliatory measures from some of its trading partners, said a Reuters report.
Asian equities sagged on Friday as worries about U.S. trade policy hit global financial markets, which were already shaken this week by political turmoil in Italy.
The Indian economy grew 7.7 percent in January-March, the fastest in nearly two years, signaling quick turnaround aided by rapid construction activity, consumer spending and corporate investment.