Market Live: Sensex consolidates amid global trade war fears; RIL at record high

SEBI Board Meet Agenda: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is likely to discuss proposed overhaul of governance norms for market infrastructure institutions as well as amendments to buyback and takeover norms tomorrow, a senior official said.

Other proposals, including reducing the cooling off period for former employees to one year and review of the watchdog's recruitment policy, are also on the agenda.

SEBI board will meet today in Mumbai where the proposal for overhauling regulations for ownership and governance of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), including capping the tenure of chief executives of stock exchanges, are expected to be discussed, the official said.

The watchdog has been working on ways to deepen the capital market as well as attract more investors.