Market Live: Selloff in pharma & metals, among others weighs on D-Street; Nifty below 11K

LIC Board nod to IDBI Bank buy: The Board of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has approved the acquisition of majority stake in IDBI Bank.

The 12-member board comprises of LIC chairman VK Sharma and its four managing directors as members.

LIC will own 51 percent in IDBI Bank after the deal and will be the bank's largest shareholder.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has approved the deal on the condition that the life insurer will gradually bring its stake in the bank down after a few years.

The aim of the deal is to infuse capital into the bank, which is facing a severe challenge in the form of mounting bad debt.

The deal will need to be approved by the Union cabinet, capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India, and the Reserve Bank of India.