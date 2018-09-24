Market Live: Selling resumes on D-Street, Sensex down 500 points; Nifty well below 11,000

DHFL reiterates no default on bond payments: Housing finance major, DHFL, in a media statement, reiterated that the company has neither defaulted on any bonds or repayment of its financial obligations, nor has there been any instance of delay on any repayment of any liability.

“On September 21, 2018, DHFL fulfilled its commitment of repaying commercial papers worth Rs 575 crore and as per schedule and terms, is repaying Rs 400 crore on September 24, 2018,” representatives of the firm said in a statement.

DHFL has also received re-affirmation of credit ratings from CARE and ICRA. The credit rating for DHFL’s short and long term borrowings including Fixed Deposits has been reaffirmed as CARE AAA (Outlook: Stable) and CARE AAA (FD); Stable (Triple AAA, Outlook: Stable) and ICRA A1+, indicating a very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of the Company’s financial obligations.

“The reiteration by CARE and ICRA on the high degree of safety of DHFL’s bonds and the organisation’s total commitment to its financial obligations, come at a very critical time. Over the past three decades, DHFL has been playing an increasingly transformative role in nation building by expanding home ownership and financial inclusion, transforming the lives of millions of Indian in the LMI and EWS segments,” Kapil Wadhawan, Chairman and Managing Director, DHFL said in the statement.