Market Live: Selling in pharma, banks drags market lower, Sensex down 100 points

Lupin gets EIR from USFDA: Company has received the Establishment Investigation Report (EIR) from USFDA for the successful inspection of its Nagpur facility. The inspection was conducted in May 2018.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, "The successful completion of the Nagpur facility inspection is a positive development as we continue our journey to meet and exceed international regulatory standards."

