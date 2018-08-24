App
Markets
Aug 24, 2018 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Selling in pharma, banks drags market lower, Sensex down 100 points

Extended selling pressure on pharmaceuticals, FMCG and banking names has turned is weighing on D-Street, while the Nifty still continued to hold 11,550.

