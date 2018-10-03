Market Live: Sell-off continues as Sensex slides 300 pts; IT, Autos top losers

Reliance Industries clarifies on media report that company in talks to buy Hathway, that company unable to comment on media speculation and rumors and it would be inappropriate on our part to do so.

The company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis.

There is no information which has not been announced to the stock exchanges and which should have been announced by the Company in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it added.