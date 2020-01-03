Market Live: Nifty trades lower, Sensex gains in pre-opening; rupee opens lower

Brokerages View - Source - CNBC-TV18:

Credit Suisse on Crompton Consumer

Maintain outperform call, target at Rs 310 per share

Steady growth in ECD despite a weak macro

Lighting should become an option value from FY21

Marginally cut earnings by 2% to build in weak lighting performance

ECD now more than 90% of the company's EBIT

Credit Suisse on Sun Pharma

Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 450 per share

Warning letter unlikely for Halol; approvals likely delayed for 3-6 months

Flag classification could be close between VAI or OAI

Delay in approval not a good news as Illumya is not doing well

Cequa faces big overhang from generics entry in Restasis

Stock has further overhang from potential fine in price fixing litigation

Credit Suisse on Zee Entertainment

Neutral rating, target cut to Rs 315 from Rs 350 per share

Ad rev slowdown is likely to further constrain FCF

New TRAI order will add to the uncertainty

Tweak our FY20-22 EPS estimates by 8-13%

Credit Suisse on IT Sector

Expect Q3 to be muted from a revenue perspective

Persistent weakness in the two large verticals BFSI & Retail

Higher furloughs & slowdown in decision-making from clients impacting rev conversion

For TCS, weak BFSI trends to persist in EU banks & US capital markets

Retail should also be soft margins sequentially might do better on favourable forex

For Infosys, expect BFSI growth to be sub-5% YoY, slowest in six quarters

Limited margin levers for Infosys given already high utilisation & lower onsite mix

For HCL Tech, see 1.8% QoQ CC growth with positive organic growth

For Wipro, expect 1.5% QoQ CC growth; weakness in health Care, BFSI & telecom to persist

For Tech Mahindra, expect 4% QoQ CC growth in telecom as the ATT deal starts ramping up

Growth in enterprise should moderate to 1% from last quarter’s strong print of 6%

Several headwinds are behind for L&T Info as it reports its q3 earnings

Underperform call on Infosys with a target of Rs 720 per share

Neutral call on TCS with a target of Rs 2,170 per share

Neutral call on Wipro with a target of Rs 247.75 per share

Overweight on HCL Tech with a target of Rs 665 per share

Overweight on Tech Mahindra with a target of Rs 850 per share

Overweight on L&T Info with a target of Rs 1,900 per share

Nomura on Autos

PVs stable, 2Ws weaker, M&HCVs recovering

PV volumes flattish YoY while 2Ws & M&HCVs are down 9%/30% YoY

Amongst PVs, Maruti, M&M performed better, with volumes up 2% & 10% YoY

In M&HCV segment, industry volumes declined 30% YoY vs estimate of 33% decline

M&HCV sales supported by strong bus orders placed by state transport undertakings

Have buy Ratings on M&M, Ashok Leyland, reduce on Eicher & TVS

Credit Suisse on Autos

Wholesales appear to be stabilising; retail sustenance holds the key

PV industry wholesales could start growing again in the interim

Our checks suggest December PV retails remained steady vs Oct/Nov

CV wholesales also improved sequentially/held on in December

BS-VI transition & related price increases will remain an overhang for CV demand

In tractor segment, M&M gained market share vs Escorts

Maruti volumes could stabilise but margins under pressure

Credit Suisse on Oil & Gas

Upgrade ONGC & Oil India to buy from neutral

Positive catalysts likely to reverse underperformance

FCF generation & dividend yield remain robust

Key catalysts are improvement in upstream equity sentiment in H2, volume trends

Kerosene & LPG subsidy inching close to zero one of the catalysts

Morgan Stanley on JSPL

Overweight rating, target at Rs 174 per share

Reported strong volume growth for standalone biz & Oman biz

DRI plant at Angul starting this month could drive upside to estimates

Morgan Stanley on NTPC

Overweight rating, target at Rs 152 per share

Believe share price will rise in absolute terms over the next 15 days

Co raised installed capacity at Darlipali super thermal power project

Company’s foreign bond covenants require govt to own a majority stake In NTPC

It’s positive as it would remove the overhang of govt stake sale

Expect better PAF or lower fixed cost under recovery in 9MFY20 vs H1FY20

IDFC Sec on Apollo Hospitals

Outperform call, target at Rs 1,738 per share

Recently concluded big ticket expansion has created a strong growth platform

Earnings recovery is visible from last 8 quarters now

New hospital cluster has begun to contribute positively

Existing hospital profitability has started to inch up steadily

Standalone pharmacy biz will sustain its 20%+ EBITDA growth

Estimate EBITDA growth to bounce back to 18% CAGR over FY19-21

Management guidance indicates potential for upsides to our estimates

It’s one of our top picks in healthcare services space

Nomura on TRAI Order

Tariff order amendments to impact broadcast companies

Prima facie, order looks to achieve channel selection ability for consumers

This would impact ad/subscription revenues for broadcasters

Restriction on max price of a channel & discounts on bouquets will impact subs rev

Impact on revenues for broadcasters like Sun TV by 3% & earnings by 5%