Market Live: Nifty trades lower, Sensex gains in pre-opening; rupee opens lower

Jan 03, 2020 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Opens:
US Markets
Oil prices jump:
SGX Nifty Update:
On a weekly basis, Nifty is trading near 12,300-mark with a change of 0.30 percent. The Nifty Bank index, too, is now trading with a minor change of 0.10 percent week-on-week.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Friday. It opened lower by 12 paise at 71.49 per dollar versus previous close of 71.37.
Oil prices soar more than 4% after Iranian general killed
The head of Iran's Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, was hit in an attack on Baghdad international airport early Friday, according to Hased, a powerful Iraqi paramilitary force linked to Tehran.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session on January 3.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 98.69 points or 0.24% at 41725.33, and the Nifty down 47.40 points or 0.39% at 12234.80.
Brokerages View - Source - CNBC-TV18:
Credit Suisse on Crompton Consumer
Maintain outperform call, target at Rs 310 per share
Steady growth in ECD despite a weak macro
Lighting should become an option value from FY21
Marginally cut earnings by 2% to build in weak lighting performance
ECD now more than 90% of the company's EBIT
Credit Suisse on Sun Pharma
Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 450 per share
Warning letter unlikely for Halol; approvals likely delayed for 3-6 months
Flag classification could be close between VAI or OAI
Delay in approval not a good news as Illumya is not doing well
Cequa faces big overhang from generics entry in Restasis
Stock has further overhang from potential fine in price fixing litigation
Credit Suisse on Zee Entertainment
Neutral rating, target cut to Rs 315 from Rs 350 per share
Ad rev slowdown is likely to further constrain FCF
New TRAI order will add to the uncertainty
Tweak our FY20-22 EPS estimates by 8-13%
Credit Suisse on IT Sector
Expect Q3 to be muted from a revenue perspective
Persistent weakness in the two large verticals BFSI & Retail
Higher furloughs & slowdown in decision-making from clients impacting rev conversion
For TCS, weak BFSI trends to persist in EU banks & US capital markets
Retail should also be soft margins sequentially might do better on favourable forex
For Infosys, expect BFSI growth to be sub-5% YoY, slowest in six quarters
Limited margin levers for Infosys given already high utilisation & lower onsite mix
For HCL Tech, see 1.8% QoQ CC growth with positive organic growth
For Wipro, expect 1.5% QoQ CC growth; weakness in health Care, BFSI & telecom to persist
For Tech Mahindra, expect 4% QoQ CC growth in telecom as the ATT deal starts ramping up
Growth in enterprise should moderate to 1% from last quarter’s strong print of 6%
Several headwinds are behind for L&T Info as it reports its q3 earnings
Underperform call on Infosys with a target of Rs 720 per share
Neutral call on TCS with a target of Rs 2,170 per share
Neutral call on Wipro with a target of Rs 247.75 per share
Overweight on HCL Tech with a target of Rs 665 per share
Overweight on Tech Mahindra with a target of Rs 850 per share
Overweight on L&T Info with a target of Rs 1,900 per share
Nomura on Autos
PVs stable, 2Ws weaker, M&HCVs recovering
PV volumes flattish YoY while 2Ws & M&HCVs are down 9%/30% YoY
Amongst PVs, Maruti, M&M performed better, with volumes up 2% & 10% YoY
In M&HCV segment, industry volumes declined 30% YoY vs estimate of 33% decline
M&HCV sales supported by strong bus orders placed by state transport undertakings
Have buy Ratings on M&M, Ashok Leyland, reduce on Eicher & TVS
Credit Suisse on Autos
Wholesales appear to be stabilising; retail sustenance holds the key
PV industry wholesales could start growing again in the interim
Our checks suggest December PV retails remained steady vs Oct/Nov
CV wholesales also improved sequentially/held on in December
BS-VI transition & related price increases will remain an overhang for CV demand
In tractor segment, M&M gained market share vs Escorts
Maruti volumes could stabilise but margins under pressure
Credit Suisse on Oil & Gas
Upgrade ONGC & Oil India to buy from neutral
Positive catalysts likely to reverse underperformance
FCF generation & dividend yield remain robust
Key catalysts are improvement in upstream equity sentiment in H2, volume trends
Kerosene & LPG subsidy inching close to zero one of the catalysts
Morgan Stanley on JSPL
Overweight rating, target at Rs 174 per share
Reported strong volume growth for standalone biz & Oman biz
DRI plant at Angul starting this month could drive upside to estimates
Morgan Stanley on NTPC
Overweight rating, target at Rs 152 per share
Believe share price will rise in absolute terms over the next 15 days
Co raised installed capacity at Darlipali super thermal power project
Company’s foreign bond covenants require govt to own a majority stake In NTPC
It’s positive as it would remove the overhang of govt stake sale
Expect better PAF or lower fixed cost under recovery in 9MFY20 vs H1FY20
IDFC Sec on Apollo Hospitals
Outperform call, target at Rs 1,738 per share
Recently concluded big ticket expansion has created a strong growth platform
Earnings recovery is visible from last 8 quarters now
New hospital cluster has begun to contribute positively
Existing hospital profitability has started to inch up steadily
Standalone pharmacy biz will sustain its 20%+ EBITDA growth
Estimate EBITDA growth to bounce back to 18% CAGR over FY19-21
Management guidance indicates potential for upsides to our estimates
It’s one of our top picks in healthcare services space
Nomura on TRAI Order
Tariff order amendments to impact broadcast companies
Prima facie, order looks to achieve channel selection ability for consumers
This would impact ad/subscription revenues for broadcasters
Restriction on max price of a channel & discounts on bouquets will impact subs rev
Impact on revenues for broadcasters like Sun TV by 3% & earnings by 5%
The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 12325-12347 with target 12364-12390 and stop loss at 12308, said ICICIdirect.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for indices, a gain of 7 points or 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 12,344-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com recommends buying Ashok Leyland with stop loss below Rs 80.75 for target of Rs 90 and Aditya Birla Capital with stop loss below Rs 103.30 for target of Rs 112 and Rs 114.
SBI | Union Bank | ONGC | Hero MotoCorp | MTNL | TVS Motor and IIFl Securities are among the stocks that are in the news today.