App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jan 03, 2020 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty trades lower, Sensex gains in pre-opening; rupee opens lower

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India.

highlights

  • January 03, 2020 09:05 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Friday. It opened lower by 12 paise at 71.49 per dollar versus previous close of 71.37.

  • January 03, 2020 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session on January 3.

    At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 98.69 points or 0.24% at 41725.33, and the Nifty down 47.40 points or 0.39% at 12234.80.

  • January 03, 2020 08:57 AM IST

    Brokerages View - Source - CNBC-TV18:

    Credit Suisse on Crompton Consumer
    Maintain outperform call, target at Rs 310 per share
    Steady growth in ECD despite a weak macro
    Lighting should become an option value from FY21
    Marginally cut earnings by 2% to build in weak lighting performance
    ECD now more than 90% of the company's EBIT

    Credit Suisse on Sun Pharma
    Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 450 per share
    Warning letter unlikely for Halol; approvals likely delayed for 3-6 months
    Flag classification could be close between VAI or OAI
    Delay in approval not a good news as Illumya is not doing well 
    Cequa faces big overhang from generics entry in Restasis
    Stock has further overhang from potential fine in price fixing litigation

    Credit Suisse on Zee Entertainment
    Neutral rating, target cut to Rs 315 from Rs 350 per share
    Ad rev slowdown is likely to further constrain FCF
    New TRAI order will add to the uncertainty
    Tweak our FY20-22 EPS estimates by 8-13%

    Credit Suisse on IT Sector
    Expect Q3 to be muted from a revenue perspective 
    Persistent weakness in the two large verticals BFSI & Retail
    Higher furloughs & slowdown in decision-making from clients impacting rev conversion
    For TCS, weak BFSI trends to persist in EU banks & US capital markets
    Retail should also be soft margins sequentially might do better on favourable forex
    For Infosys, expect BFSI growth to be sub-5% YoY, slowest in six quarters
    Limited margin levers for Infosys given already high utilisation & lower onsite mix
    For HCL Tech, see 1.8% QoQ CC growth with positive organic growth
    For Wipro, expect 1.5% QoQ CC growth; weakness in health Care, BFSI & telecom to persist
    For Tech Mahindra, expect 4% QoQ CC growth in telecom as the ATT deal starts ramping up
    Growth in enterprise should moderate to 1% from last quarter’s strong print of 6%
    Several headwinds are behind for L&T Info as it reports its q3 earnings
    Underperform call on Infosys with a target of Rs 720 per share
    Neutral call on TCS with a target of Rs 2,170 per share
    Neutral call on Wipro with a target of Rs 247.75 per share
    Overweight on HCL Tech with a target of Rs 665 per share
    Overweight on Tech Mahindra with a target of Rs 850 per share
    Overweight on L&T Info with a target of Rs 1,900 per share

    Nomura on Autos
    PVs stable, 2Ws weaker, M&HCVs recovering
    PV volumes flattish YoY while 2Ws & M&HCVs are down 9%/30% YoY
    Amongst PVs, Maruti, M&M performed better, with volumes up 2% & 10% YoY
    In M&HCV segment, industry volumes declined 30% YoY vs estimate of 33% decline
    M&HCV sales supported by strong bus orders placed by state transport undertakings
    Have buy Ratings on M&M, Ashok Leyland, reduce on Eicher & TVS

    Credit Suisse on Autos
    Wholesales appear to be stabilising; retail sustenance holds the key
    PV industry wholesales could start growing again in the interim
    Our checks suggest December PV retails remained steady vs Oct/Nov
    CV wholesales also improved sequentially/held on in December
    BS-VI transition & related price increases will remain an overhang for CV demand
    In tractor segment, M&M gained market share vs Escorts
    Maruti volumes could stabilise but margins under pressure

    Credit Suisse on Oil & Gas
    Upgrade ONGC & Oil India to buy from neutral
    Positive catalysts likely to reverse underperformance
    FCF generation & dividend yield remain robust 
    Key catalysts are improvement in upstream equity sentiment in H2, volume trends
    Kerosene & LPG subsidy inching close to zero one of the catalysts

    Morgan Stanley on JSPL
    Overweight rating, target at Rs 174 per share
    Reported strong volume growth for standalone biz & Oman biz
    DRI plant at Angul starting this month could drive upside to estimates

    Morgan Stanley on NTPC
    Overweight rating, target at Rs 152 per share
    Believe share price will rise in absolute terms over the next 15 days
    Co raised installed capacity at Darlipali super thermal power project
    Company’s foreign bond covenants require govt to own a majority stake In NTPC
    It’s positive as it would remove the overhang of govt stake sale 
    Expect better PAF or lower fixed cost under recovery in 9MFY20 vs H1FY20

    IDFC Sec on Apollo Hospitals
    Outperform call, target at Rs 1,738 per share
    Recently concluded big ticket expansion has created a strong growth platform
    Earnings recovery is visible from last 8 quarters now
    New hospital cluster has begun to contribute positively 
    Existing hospital profitability has started to inch up steadily
    Standalone pharmacy biz will sustain its 20%+ EBITDA growth
    Estimate EBITDA growth to bounce back to 18% CAGR over FY19-21
    Management guidance indicates potential for upsides to our estimates
    It’s one of our top picks in healthcare services space

    Nomura on TRAI Order
    Tariff order amendments to impact broadcast companies
    Prima facie, order looks to achieve channel selection ability for consumers 
    This would impact ad/subscription revenues for broadcasters
    Restriction on max price of a channel & discounts on bouquets will impact subs rev
    Impact on revenues for broadcasters like Sun TV by 3% & earnings by 5%

  • January 03, 2020 08:52 AM IST

    The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 12325-12347 with target 12364-12390 and stop loss at 12308, said ICICIdirect.

  • January 03, 2020 08:17 AM IST

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.