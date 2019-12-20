Market Live: Sensex, Nifty up in a volatile trade; PSU bank stocks shine

Live now
Dec 20, 2019 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JM Financial board hikes FPI investment limit:
Rupee Opens:
Crude Update:
Asian markets trade higher:
Wall Street at fresh record high:
SGX Nifty Update:
Foreign institutional investors dumped stocks which are showing signs of a slowdown, or where there are corporate governance issues and diverted money towards blue chips.
Brokerages View - Source: CNBC-TV18:
Macquarie on Britannia
Maintain underperform, target at Rs 2,662 per share
Underperform thesis based on lower growth estimates
Slowing biscuits category growth will make job tougher for co
Street builds in 12.5% rev CAGR for FY20-22, implying 11.5% CAGR in biscuits
Co must gain mkt share of 100-150 bps/year to achieve 11-12% rev CAGR
JPMorgan on UPL
Overweight rating, target at Rs 700 per share
Confident of net debt reduction in Q4FY20
Unwinding of working cap should reduce net debt by $600-70 m in mar quarter
Positive H2 seasonality with synergies should help achieve EBITDA guidance
Morgan Stanley on BHEL
Underweight rating, target cut to Rs 37 from Rs 46 per share
Lower earnings by 22%/19% for FY21/22 to factor in a tougher macro
Power demand has been weak due to industrial, agri sectors
PLFs of state plants have contracted sharply
Morgan Stanley on IT
Accenture's Q1 results ahead of consensus
Commentary indicates a strong deal pipeline
Bookings were soft with BFSI & auto verticals being weak
Do not see this as positive for sentiment on Indian IT
Accenture reported Q1 revenue above upper end of its guided range
For FY20, company raises guidance to 6-8% from 5-8%
Morgan Stanley on Emerging Market Equity Strategy
Increase our active position for overweight-rated Korea
Remain overweight on Indonesia & India
Indonesia, India to benefit from EM flows & domestic policy/growth inflexions
Nomura on IT
Accenture Q1 results ahead of street expectations
Growth broad-based, led by health, public service & resources
Bookings were weak in Q1, but guided for strong Q2 bookings
Co raised the lower end of the guidance range to 6-8% from 5-8%
Improvement in rev growth & outlook on bookings as a positive for India IT
Higher exposure to legacy & weaker presence in growth markets could India IT growth
Kotak Institutional Equities on Adani Ports
Buy call, target at Rs 450 per share
Improved op performance of group cos & recent stake sale are reassuring
Share pledges stagnated & can decline meaningfully on stake-sale transactions
Balance sheet allows big additions to biz portfolio beyond Gujarat ports
Outperformance in Gujarat brightens the prognosis for near-term financials
Co continues to focus on improving its port offering
Well placed to make the big move beyond Gujarat ports
CLSA on Banks
Rate cut transmission will gain momentum as we move into the new year
PSU banks will take the 25 bps cut in repo-linked lending rates
Resolution of Essar Steel a key positive & has paved the way for others
NPA divergences by PSU banks may partially offset benefit of NCLT recoveries
CLSA on telecom
Floor tariffs unlikely, IUC is limited relief
Key for the sector is AGR petition outcome
Consultation on floor tariffs is Ill-timed
Floor tariffs will be tough to implement given divergent views
IUC extension provides limited relief for incumbents
Prefer Reliance Jio & Bharti Airte
MPC minutes show concerns on rising inflation expectations, fiscal slippage
JM Financial board hikes FPI investment limit: JM Financial share price added 5.5 percent in the early trade on December 20 after company board approved to raise capital and increases the FPI investment limit
Market Opens: It is flat to positive start for the Indian indices on December 20.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 21.94 points or 0.05% at 41695.86, and the Nifty down 0.80 points or 0.01% at 12258.90. About 372 shares have advanced, 185 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged.
Tata Motors, SBI, HCL Tech, Bharti Infratel, Hero MotoCorp and Adani Ports are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Britannia Industries, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank.
The momentum oscillator RSI is also giving breakout on daily scale and thus we may see continuation in ongoing optimism in coming days too. Till the time, Nifty sustains above 12150, we may see an up move towards 12,350-12,400 levels. While major support for Nifty is now shifting higher towards 12,100-12,150 zone, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 2 points gain or 0.02 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,275-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower at 71.15 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 71.03.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 84.42 points or 0.20% at 41758.34, and the Nifty up 19.80 points or 0.16% at 12279.50.