App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 20, 2019 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty up in a volatile trade; PSU bank stocks shine

Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record highs of 41,809.96 and 12,293.90, respectively, supported by gains in heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries, amid sustained foreign fund inflow.

highlights

  • December 20, 2019 09:33 AM IST

    Brokerages View - Source: CNBC-TV18:

    Macquarie on Britannia
    Maintain underperform, target at Rs 2,662 per share
    Underperform thesis based on lower growth estimates
    Slowing biscuits category growth will make job tougher for co
    Street builds in 12.5% rev CAGR for FY20-22, implying 11.5% CAGR in biscuits
    Co must gain mkt share of 100-150 bps/year to achieve 11-12% rev CAGR

    JPMorgan on UPL
    Overweight rating, target at Rs 700 per share 
    Confident of net debt reduction in Q4FY20
    Unwinding of working cap should reduce net debt by $600-70 m in mar quarter
    Positive H2 seasonality with synergies should help achieve EBITDA guidance

    Morgan Stanley on BHEL
    Underweight rating, target cut to Rs 37 from Rs 46 per share
    Lower earnings by 22%/19% for FY21/22 to factor in a tougher macro
    Power demand has been weak due to industrial, agri sectors
    PLFs of state plants have contracted sharply 

    Morgan Stanley on IT
    Accenture's Q1 results ahead of consensus 
    Commentary indicates a strong deal pipeline
    Bookings were soft with BFSI & auto verticals being weak
    Do not see this as positive for sentiment on Indian IT 
    Accenture reported Q1 revenue above upper end of its guided range
    For FY20, company raises guidance to 6-8% from 5-8%

    Morgan Stanley on Emerging Market Equity Strategy
    Increase our active position for overweight-rated Korea 
    Remain overweight on Indonesia & India
    Indonesia, India to benefit from EM flows & domestic policy/growth inflexions

    Nomura on IT
    Accenture Q1 results ahead of street expectations
    Growth broad-based, led by health, public service & resources 
    Bookings were weak in Q1, but guided for strong Q2 bookings 
    Co raised the lower end of the guidance range to 6-8% from 5-8%
    Improvement in rev growth & outlook on bookings as a positive for India IT
    Higher exposure to legacy & weaker presence in growth markets could India IT growth

    Kotak Institutional Equities on Adani Ports
    Buy call, target at Rs 450 per share
    Improved op performance of group cos & recent stake sale are reassuring
    Share pledges stagnated & can decline meaningfully on stake-sale transactions
    Balance sheet allows big additions to biz portfolio beyond Gujarat ports 
    Outperformance in Gujarat brightens the prognosis for near-term financials
    Co continues to focus on improving its port offering 
    Well placed to make the big move beyond Gujarat ports

    CLSA on Banks
    Rate cut transmission will gain momentum as we move into the new year 
    PSU banks will take the 25 bps cut in repo-linked lending rates 
    Resolution of Essar Steel a key positive & has paved the way for others
    NPA divergences by PSU banks may partially offset benefit of NCLT recoveries

    CLSA on telecom
    Floor tariffs unlikely, IUC is limited relief
    Key for the sector is AGR petition outcome
    Consultation on floor tariffs is Ill-timed 
    Floor tariffs will be tough to implement given divergent views 
    IUC extension provides limited relief for incumbents
    Prefer Reliance Jio & Bharti Airte

  • December 20, 2019 09:25 AM IST

    JM Financial board hikes FPI investment limit: JM Financial share price added 5.5 percent in the early trade on December 20 after company board approved to raise capital and increases the FPI investment limit

  • December 20, 2019 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: It is flat to positive start for the Indian indices on December 20.

    At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 21.94 points or 0.05% at 41695.86, and the Nifty down 0.80 points or 0.01% at 12258.90. About 372 shares have advanced, 185 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged. 

    Tata Motors, SBI, HCL Tech, Bharti Infratel, Hero MotoCorp and Adani Ports are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Britannia Industries, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank.

  • December 20, 2019 09:13 AM IST

    The momentum oscillator RSI is also giving breakout on daily scale and thus we may see continuation in ongoing optimism in coming days too. Till the time, Nifty sustains above 12150, we may see an up move towards 12,350-12,400 levels. While major support for Nifty is now shifting higher towards 12,100-12,150 zone, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

  • December 20, 2019 09:06 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower at 71.15  per dollar on Friday versus previous close 71.03.

  • December 20, 2019 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 84.42 points or 0.20% at 41758.34, and the Nifty up 19.80 points or 0.16% at 12279.50.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.