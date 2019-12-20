Market Live: Sensex, Nifty up in a volatile trade; PSU bank stocks shine

Brokerages View - Source: CNBC-TV18:

Macquarie on Britannia

Maintain underperform, target at Rs 2,662 per share

Underperform thesis based on lower growth estimates

Slowing biscuits category growth will make job tougher for co

Street builds in 12.5% rev CAGR for FY20-22, implying 11.5% CAGR in biscuits

Co must gain mkt share of 100-150 bps/year to achieve 11-12% rev CAGR

JPMorgan on UPL

Overweight rating, target at Rs 700 per share

Confident of net debt reduction in Q4FY20

Unwinding of working cap should reduce net debt by $600-70 m in mar quarter

Positive H2 seasonality with synergies should help achieve EBITDA guidance

Morgan Stanley on BHEL

Underweight rating, target cut to Rs 37 from Rs 46 per share

Lower earnings by 22%/19% for FY21/22 to factor in a tougher macro

Power demand has been weak due to industrial, agri sectors

PLFs of state plants have contracted sharply

Morgan Stanley on IT

Accenture's Q1 results ahead of consensus

Commentary indicates a strong deal pipeline

Bookings were soft with BFSI & auto verticals being weak

Do not see this as positive for sentiment on Indian IT

Accenture reported Q1 revenue above upper end of its guided range

For FY20, company raises guidance to 6-8% from 5-8%

Morgan Stanley on Emerging Market Equity Strategy

Increase our active position for overweight-rated Korea

Remain overweight on Indonesia & India

Indonesia, India to benefit from EM flows & domestic policy/growth inflexions

Nomura on IT

Accenture Q1 results ahead of street expectations

Growth broad-based, led by health, public service & resources

Bookings were weak in Q1, but guided for strong Q2 bookings

Co raised the lower end of the guidance range to 6-8% from 5-8%

Improvement in rev growth & outlook on bookings as a positive for India IT

Higher exposure to legacy & weaker presence in growth markets could India IT growth

Kotak Institutional Equities on Adani Ports

Buy call, target at Rs 450 per share

Improved op performance of group cos & recent stake sale are reassuring

Share pledges stagnated & can decline meaningfully on stake-sale transactions

Balance sheet allows big additions to biz portfolio beyond Gujarat ports

Outperformance in Gujarat brightens the prognosis for near-term financials

Co continues to focus on improving its port offering

Well placed to make the big move beyond Gujarat ports

CLSA on Banks

Rate cut transmission will gain momentum as we move into the new year

PSU banks will take the 25 bps cut in repo-linked lending rates

Resolution of Essar Steel a key positive & has paved the way for others

NPA divergences by PSU banks may partially offset benefit of NCLT recoveries

CLSA on telecom

Floor tariffs unlikely, IUC is limited relief

Key for the sector is AGR petition outcome

Consultation on floor tariffs is Ill-timed

Floor tariffs will be tough to implement given divergent views

IUC extension provides limited relief for incumbents

Prefer Reliance Jio & Bharti Airte