Market Live: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty around 11,650; Infosys cracks, YES Bank top gainer

Infosys plunges 16% after whistleblower complaints about unethical measures to boost profits

Shares of Infosys fell as much as 16 percent on October 22 after the whistleblower alleged that the company took unethical measures to boost its profits and revenue.

A group of Infosys employees have anonymously written to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), alleging that the IT major took unethical measures to boost profits and short-term revenue.

Infosys will ensure that the whistleblower’s complaint will be investigated to the ‘fullest extent’, Chairman Nandan Nilekani said in a statement to stock exchanges.