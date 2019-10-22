Market Live: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty around 11,650; Infosys cracks, YES Bank top gainer

Live now
Oct 22, 2019
Infosys plunges 16% after whistleblower complaints about unethical measures to boost profits
Shares of Infosys fell as much as 16 percent on October 22 after the whistleblower alleged that the company took unethical measures to boost its profits and revenue.
A group of Infosys employees have anonymously written to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), alleging that the IT major took unethical measures to boost profits and short-term revenue.
Infosys will ensure that the whistleblower’s complaint will be investigated to the ‘fullest extent’, Chairman Nandan Nilekani said in a statement to stock exchanges.
Asian Paints Q2 preview: Healthy revenue, PAT numbers, but softer volume growth likely
The July-September quarter earnings of Asian Paints will be out on October 22 and most brokerage firms are expecting the company to report a healthy set of numbers. Edelweiss Securities anticipates Asian Paints' revenue to increase 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,101.6 crore against Rs 4,639.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects a 13 percent YoY growth revenue at Rs 5,242.1 crore, with nearly 9 percent volume growth in the domestic decorative business.
Kotak Securities models 14 percent YoY growth in domestic sales led by 12 percent volume growth and 2 percent price or mix-led growth.
Gold price today: Yellow metal rangebound as trade deal hopes fuel risk appetite
Experts are of the view that Gold and Silver prices are likely to remain under pressure, and any bounce towards 38000 could be used to create short positions.
UltraTech Cement gains 2% post Q2 numbers, approves capex worth Rs 940 cr
Share prices of UltraTech Cement gained over 2 percent intraday on October 22 after the company had reported net profit which was up 2.3 percent at Rs 639 crore.
The profit after tax (PAT) jumped 72 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 639 crore against Rs 371 crore profit in the same quarter last year. The top line of the cement maker grew 5 percent YoY to Rs 9,129 crore from Rs 8,710 crore, it said in a BSE filing.
"The board at its meeting held today approved capex of Rs 940 crore for making premium products with an increase in its grinding capacities in Bihar and West Bengal by 0.6 mtpa (million tonne per annum) each and a new grinding unit of 2.2 million tonne in Odisha," UltraTech said in a statement.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Exide Industries with stop loss at Rs 180 and target of Rs 188 and Larsen & Toubro with stop loss at Rs 1410 and target of Rs 1480.
The Indian rupee opened 24 paise higher at 71.14 per dollar on October 22 against the previous close at 70.90, supported by softer global crude oil prices. Global oil prices were near flat as the market fretted about the health of the global economy and the future for energy demand, reported Reuters.
Market update: The Indian market opened in the red but turned flat soon, enduring bouts of volatility amid mixed global cues. Infosys, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies were among the top losers in the Sensex basket, while Yes Bank, TCS and Hindustan Unilever were among the top gainers.
Market Headstart: Nifty50 seen opening lower; Infosys, RIL eyed
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 0.38 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,656-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Podcast | Hot stocks: Nifty could retest 11,400 as oscillators are in overbought zone
A sustained move above crucial resistance of 11,730 will push prices higher towards previous swing high of 11,950, and can extend towards a life high of 12,103 too.
Stocks in the news: RIL, Ambuja Cements, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Granules India
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Results Today: Axis Bank, RBL Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Ceat, CCL Products, Granules, Elecon Engineering, ICICI Prudential Life