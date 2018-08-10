Market Live: Recovery in banks helps D-Street cut losses; Nifty around 11,450; SBI up 2% post Q1 show

Market Update: A sharp recovery in banks has helped the market erase most of its losses, with benchmarks trading flat.

The Sensex is down 30.67 points or 0.08% at 37993.70, while the Nifty is down 10.40 points or 0.09% at 11460.30. The market breadth is narrow as 1,067 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,473 shares, while 141 shares are unchanged.

The Bank Nifty is back in the green, while PSU banks are seeing a sharp recovery, courtesy of SBI. The shares have pulled back from the day’s low points on the back of positive outlook post Q1 results. Metals and pharmaceuticals are in the red.

State Bank of India, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors and BPCL are the top gainers, while Sun Pharma, Vedanta, and Tata Motors have lost the most.