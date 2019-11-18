Market Live: Nifty below 11,900, Sensex in red; rupee at day's low

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 18, 2019 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rupee Update:
Ashoka Buildcon arm declares lowest bidder:
Market Update:
Wockhardt climbs 13%:
Tata Steel share price gains 3%:
Glenmark Pharma jumps 8%:
Rupee Update:
China cuts key liquidity rate for first time since 2015:
BPCL jumps 4% as govt aims to sale stake by March 2020:
Reliance Communications hits 52-week low:
Rupee Opens:
Wall Street ends higher on Friday:
Asian markets trade mixed:
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased all its morning gains and trading near day's low at 71.75 per dollar, with domestic equity market is trading flat.
Ashoka Buildcon arm declares lowest bidder: Ashoka Concessions a subsidiary of the company, emerged as the lowest bidder by National Highways Authority of India for the Project of Four laning of NH-161 from Kandi to Ramsanpalle in the State of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojna on Hybrid Annuity Mode.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading in red but off day's low with Nifty near 11,900.
The Sensex is down 61.45 points or 0.15% at 40295.24, and the Nifty down 5.60 points or 0.05% at 11889.90. About 1092 shares have advanced, 1198 shares declined, and 144 shares are unchanged.
Crude oil prices under pressure as OPEC fails to curb supply
Crude prices remained strained last week owing to increased US inventory levels, and the overhang of subdued demand on account of the long- extended trade tensions between the US and China.
Wockhardt share price climbs 13% after peers and global PE firms in race to buy select divisions
Stocks that are witnessing a huge surge in volumes traded today. Click here for full list
Zydus Cadila announced the second Phase III DREAM-D trials of Desidustat, an Investigational New Drug (IND) targeted at treating anemia in dialysis dependent CKD patients.
'Laze in Nifty calls for caution, deploy bear put spread strategy'
Shubham Agarwal Nifty lost momentum during the previous week, hovering below 12,000, which is proving to be yet another struggle. Bank Nifty, on the other hand, did show some encouragement as the index rose close to a percent.
D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma outperforms led by Glenmark; Tata Steel, Airtel rise 3-5%
The Indian benchmark indices are trading flat with Sensex down 22.46 points or 0.06 percent at 40334.23, and the Nifty is up 3.10 points and is trading at 11898.60.