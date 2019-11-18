Market Live: Nifty below 11,900, Sensex in red; rupee at day's low

Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading in red but off day's low with Nifty near 11,900.

The Sensex is down 61.45 points or 0.15% at 40295.24, and the Nifty down 5.60 points or 0.05% at 11889.90. About 1092 shares have advanced, 1198 shares declined, and 144 shares are unchanged.